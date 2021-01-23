Gay Geek Gasp! Is the gay superhero Wiccan coming to the MCU?

Warning: this article contains potential plot reveals for the new Marvel/Disney+ series WandaVision.

Lovers of all things queer and superheroic have launched a frenzy of speculation following the latest episode of WandaVision. The episode depicts the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olson) and her husband Vision (Paul Bettany) as having twin sons, Billy and Tommy. Keen followers of Marvel Comics know that Billy grows up to be the popular character, Wiccan.

In Marvel Comics, Wiccan possesses powers similar to his mother: the ability to warp reality, fly and use telepathy. He joins up with the Avengers, and later, as a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. The character’s immense popularity, however, comes from his relationship with the shape-shifter Hulkling: the two are one of the most prominent queer couples in Marvel continuity, having married in 2020.

This week’s WandaVision planted seeds of a future Wiccan appearance, having introduced the twins. On the other hand, the plot of the series involves heavily warped reality: it’s not entirely clear what’s real and what’s not. Fans of the comics will also note that Billy and Tommy were also erased from existence, following a similar reality-warping plot in the crossover arc House of M. In that story, Scarlet Witch warps reality into a “perfect” world following a nervous breakdown. Several other heroes led by Wolverine and Cyclops of the X-Men retain memories of the previous reality, and confront Scarlet Witch, who then erases mutant superheroes–and her children–from existence.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and its television counterparts have endured criticism for a lack of LGBTQ representation over its tenure which began in 2008. Studio boss Kevin Feige has reassured fans that the film universe will soon introduce several prominent queer characters beginning with the film The Eternals, which is scheduled for release later this year.