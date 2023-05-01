Gay Twitter™ in shambles over misleading academic article linking oral sex to “throat cancer epidemic”

Over the weekend, Gay Twitter™ was in shambles after an academic journal published a piece that names oral sex as a leading factor in what it calls the “throat cancer epidemic.”
For lack of a better way to put it: That’s tough news to swallow. But there’s a few things that need cleared up…
As Dr. Hisham Mehanna writes in The Conversation, we’ve seen an alarming rise in throat cancer over the past two decades—specifically oropharyngeal cancer, which effects the tonsils and back of the throat—enough for it to now be deemed an epidemic.
The leading cause of oropharyngeal cancer is HPV, the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI), so Dr. Mehanna cautions that one’s number of sexual partners is a major risk factor:
“Those with six or more lifetime oral-sex partners are 8.5 times more likely to develop oropharyngeal cancer than those who do not practice oral sex,” he adds.
Despite the alarm—”six or more lifetime oral-sex partners” sounds like a shockingly low number—there’s no need for excessive panic. What it comes down to, as it always does with STIs, is practicing safe sex and having access to sexual health information and resources.
So, no, oral sex is not directly responsible for throat cancer. HPV is. And that’s the bottom line.
But this is the internet we’re talking about, so things are always taken out of context and blown out of proportion.
Exhibit A is this tweet from popular pop culture updates account @ThePopTingz. As you can see, they manage to skip over some important info:
If there’s one good thing to come from the Musk era of Twitter, it’s that important context can now be added to misleading tweets like the above. In this case, it’s the clarification that actually “oral sex itself does not seem to be the cause, but it can increase the risk of passing [HPV,] which can increase the risk of throat cancer.”
Going one step further, the context links to an article from Medical Health Today which clarifies from the jump that oral sex does not cause throat cancer, and even provides sexual safety tips and further information on the HPV vaccine, which is widely available.
Still, @ThePopTingz tweet got around the internet and caused quite a stir. Many on Gay Twitter™ were quick to make jokes…
While others took it upon themselves to point out how misleading the tweet was…
In short, just because you see something tweeted from an account with a blue checkmark next to it, that doesn’t mean you should take it at face value. Especially these days.
Now get out there, touch some grass, get vaccinated, and go have some safe sex!
9 Comments
correctio
ok so like, I get that you are trying to write a sex positive article. And we’re all out here sucking dick anyway. but boy is this article confusing. Just try to wrap your head around the following sentences
(from a doctor) “Those with six or more lifetime oral-sex partners are 8.5 times more likely to develop oropharyngeal cancer than those who do not practice oral sex”
(from queerty) “So, no, oral sex is not directly responsible for throat cancer. HPV is. And that’s the bottom line.”
(from queerty paraphrasing Medical Health Today) “oral sex does not cause throat cancer, and even provides sexual safety tips and further information on the HPV vaccine, which is widely available”
it kinda just sounds like sucking dick will increase your risk of getting HPV, which increases your risk of getting this form of cancer?
BigJohnSF
So… “safe oral sex” means sucking on a condom. How many of you are doing that?
correctio
LOL I wonder this too. anyone?
abfab
”ok so like, just try to wrap your head around the following sentences blah bolah blah.”
1. Wrap your, like, um, you know, like your lips around the head…..you got it all backwards.
2. So like the story starts out with like, you know, reading is fundamental, like, so like learn to read.
3. Do you think we care what you wonder about? Your mind is a freek show.
metta
The HPV vaccine is 2 doses and estimated to cost $250 per dose. What are people over 45 supposed to do?
abfab
correctio could raise his prices.
correctio
@abfab to paraphrase Linda Evangelista, I don’t get into bed for less than $10,000 per day
G A Y L O R D
I still think its so weird that in the mid 90s the hpv vaccine was required for females but not for males. Way to drop the ball baby boomers.
Mark Behar
This analogy may be applicable– “A penis is to HPV, like a firearm is to ammunition.”
HPV is like multiple bullets, and requires a penis to abrade susceptible skin and mucous membrane of throat, anus, cervix/vulvovagina or elsewhere and deposit the virus into that suitable target organ. The immune system– hopefully boosted with the HPV vaccine– will either be successful or not in preventing the virus from integrating into the host’s DNA (our throat, tonsils, anus, etc.) and causing disease such as cancer. This mechanism of HPV disease acquisition & progression has been known for several decades or longer, and has been reported in the gay press and among LGBTQ health activists for years.