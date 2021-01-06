‘Good Morning America’ wonders: Are COVID vigilantes going too far?

As the following of so-called “COVID vigilantes”–that is, social media accounts targeting and identifying queer folk attending large gatherings over the holidays in violation of COVID-19 safety guidelines–continues to grow, news magazine Good Morning America has posed an important question: when does calling out behavior go too far?
Reporter Gio Benitez highlighted the ongoing movement on January 5, in a special report that spotlighted several incidents involving queer people. That includes the now-infamous “COVID Titanic,” a floating circuit party in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico that sank, scattering attendees into the sea. The report also featured the Gays Over COVID social media accounts, which highlights reckless partying on the part of gay men.
Related: People are obsessed with #GaysOverCovid, declaring it the Best New Drama of 2021
Gay comic Todd Masterson, one self-proclaimed COVID vigilante, defended calling out bad behavior in the report.
“I think pointing out people doing bad things or people doing things that we consider wrong isn’t shame, it’s just accountability,” Masterson said.
Dr. Anne Charity Hudley, a Harvard-educated expert in culture and linguistics, however, cautioned against a rush to judgment or social vigilantism.
“Who’s place is it to be a judge, be a jury? Who’s place is it to protect people in society? Some of it may be justified, some of is not justified. The risk is in who gets to decide,” Charity Hudley mused.
Since its launch January 1, the Gays Over COVID has already netted more than 116,000 followers.
2 Comments
Charlie in Charge
I understand that with anything that looks like vigilantism there should be thoughtful reflection on the question “Are we doing harm?” It’s a great idea to pause and ask about who we benefit when we do this.
And in the case of gay guys massing to party without masks in close proximity it seems very, very warranted. The vigilantes in this case aren’t “outing” people as gay, those folks were attending gatherings where lost of photos and videos are taken. They are calling people out who are potentially doing real harm.
Cam
So let’s see, employees of stores are being attacked by people who don’t want to wear masks, and planes are being forced to land because people are pulling off masks and attacking flight attendants who tell them to put them on…….but the REAL problem is accounts pointing out the hypocrisy and dangerous behavior.
As to little miss Harvard asking “Who is to judge?” Um, we are, if I see a photo of a pharmacist I know my grandmother goes to, partying maskless surrounded by thousands of other maskless people, then guess what, I’m going to judge, and make sure she doesn’t patronize his workplace again.