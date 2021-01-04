People are obsessed with #GaysOverCovid, declaring it the Best New Drama of 2021

An Instagram account called @GaysOverCovid has been publicly exposing gay men who’ve been brazenly defying the advice of public health officials during the pandemic.

The account, which first appeared last summer, ramped up its efforts over the holidays, posting photos from superspreader Christmas parties, New Year’s Eve circuit events, and images and videos from that gay cruise that just sunk off the coast of Mexico.

Over the weekend, an angry member of the #GaysOverCovid crowd took to Facebook to offer $500 to whoever could identify the person running the account and ruining their fun.

“We are offering a $500 incentive for anyone who can help us identify the mastermind behind IG @GaysOverCovid,” the person announced. “Let it be known that we are coming for them.”

So far, whoever is responsible for the account has not come forward or been outed, but they have accumulated over 91,000 followers and counting.

Here’s what Twitter’s been saying about the whole thing…

I have become OBSESSED with the #gaysovercovid drama and need to really step away from the laptop. But I can’t… pic.twitter.com/eUxAR83hFR — David Cochrane (@davidcochrane) January 3, 2021

I need a 3 part @netflix documentary on the #GaysOverCovid / #PuertoVallarta drama right now!!!!!! — RONΔN (@ronannclayton) January 3, 2021

#gaysovercovid needs to be preserved and protected in the gay Smithsonian — Julian Isidro (@JulianIsidroNJ) January 4, 2021

Someone please nominate #GaysOverCovid reporting for a Pulitzer Prize. pic.twitter.com/E96wrTOh1u — Clif (@Texden1975) January 1, 2021

Damn #GaysOverCovid is going Nancy Grace on em! Scruff receipts, grindr locations and venmo histories. We love an exposé — Stream bidi bidi bom bom (@BossofMario) December 31, 2020

#GaysOverCovid has been my favorite internet drama of 2021 — It’s Josh Schoettmer (@JoshSchoettmer) January 2, 2021

#GaysOverCovid IG is actually run by Julie Andrews. — Imani Denson-Pittman (@RaptorsRock) January 3, 2021

One of my favorite activities is watching how fast someone makes their social media private when they get exposed #GaysOverCovid — Pat Perrault (@Patontheback3) January 1, 2021

Currently living for #GaysOverCovid tea *takes a sip* — Castor Reigns (@CastorReigns) January 4, 2021

Some people picked a bad year to not yet grow out of the circuit gay phase. The tea and the LGBT Police are piping hot! The shade, shoulders, and selfishness are frigid cold… ☕️ 🐸 #PV #gaysovercovid — Kyle Buchandermann (@kyle_michael_b) January 1, 2021

So who would have thought 2021 would start out with the #gaycivilwar. The #GaysOverCovid is pure magic. — Brent (@Brentj2010) January 4, 2021

Now, how about some memes?

Related: This open letter to those gay partygoers aboard that sinking ship has gone absolutely viral