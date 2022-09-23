Growers feel their oats in new Irish farmer calendar and they brought all the livestock

We’re only a day into fall, but that means it’s officially calendar season, and these thirsty farming enthusiasts are already harvesting their crops.

Related: More European redheads sizzle in one of world’s sexiest calendars

The Irish Farmer Calendar 2023 is here and undeniably queer. This marks the 13th installment of the popular timetable.

It features “hunks of agricultural charm” hailing from Offaly, Mayo, Dublin, Wicklow and Kilkenny, along with their four-legged friends. This is the rare instance we can get behind some aggro energy.

From dogs, rabbits and even an alpaca, this looks like one happy farm fam:

Related: Cozy up to the Australian Firefighters calendar

“So far, this has gone down a treat with fans and we see new orders coming in every day from all over the world. It is great to see the calendar has universal appeal,” said calendar creator Ciara Ryan.

There are also a few two-legged friends, lest we leave out the ducks and chickens:

Related: “Real” men strip down for new calendar and we’re officially parched

Along with the obligatory December Santa:

It’s currently available to order for €12.99 ($12.59, +$7.75 international shipping).

All images via Irish Farmer Calendar