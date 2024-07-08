Joe Locke (Photo: Shutterstock)

Fans of Heartstopper star Joe Locke, 20, were thrilled yesterday when the British star shared some snaps of a vacation he’s enjoying on Italy’s Amalfi coast. Locke tagged luxury hotel La Sirenuse in Positano, so we presume that’s where he’s staying.

In the first image, Locke is climbing out of the sea onto a boat. Another image shows him enjoying a glass of wine, and then the view over the coastal town.

A third image shows him sunbathing beside a pool.

He reposted that image to his Instagram stories and captioned it “bum bum”.

A final image shows him again about to dive into the sea and wearing a pair of goggles.

Many followers expressed praise for the images, including trans activist and performer Dylan Mulvaney who said, “Hotty with a body.”

‘Heartstopper’ and beyond

Locke, who came out to his family at the age of 12, found fame playing the central character, Charlie, on the hit Netflix show Heartstopper. It explores the school-years romance between him and Nick (played by Kit Connor).

A third season of the show is expected this October 3. Netflix today released some teaser images from the upcoming season.

In November 2022, it was announced Locke would appear in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision spin-off television series, Agatha: All Along.

The series premieres September 18th on Disney+.

Last year, Locke said the forthcoming Disney+ series would resonate with many queer people.

“The show is about misunderstood people and people who are alienated by their society for reasons that they can’t control. I think that resonates a lot with the queer community. I think there’ll be some camp.”

Locke recently enjoyed his first stint on Broadway, appearing in the revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Locke took over the role of Tobias Ragg from Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo.

Enjoy a sweet taster of Heartstopper below.

