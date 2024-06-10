A full-on proper gay crisis: 20 fascinating facts about ‘Heartstopper’

Has any film, television series, or piece of media ever highlighted the importance of LGBTQ+ representation like Heartstopper?

The British coming-of-age show –– based on a series of graphic novels by Alice Oseman –– tells the story of gay schoolboy Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), who falls in love with rugby star Nick Nelson (Kit Connor). Furthermore, they’re surrounded by a cast of lovable classmates, like newly out trans artist Elle Argent (Yasmin Finney) and her boyfriend Tao Xu (William Gao).

Through their coming outs, romantic firsts, and adolescent growing pains, both young and old LGBTQ+ people were able to see their stories depicted with sensitivity, innocence, and authenticity. For the first time.

It’s no wonder why Heartstopper quickly became one of Netflix‘s most-popular series, scoring its share of Emmys, GLAAD Media Awards, and a handful of honors at The Queerties.

The first season premiered in April 2022 and its second arrived in August 2023. Thankfully, a third installment is on the way… and can’t come soon enough.

In the meantime, dive into the lore of this heartwarming show with 20 fascinating facts about Heartstopper.