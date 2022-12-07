Gay reverend shares hilarious read of homophobic troll and the church library is open, children!

A gay reverend has gone viral for his sassy response to a hater who questioned how he could possibly teach Christianity while also sleeping with men–and the reverend’s replies are priceless.
Daniel Brereton, a reverend at St. John’s Dixie Anglican Church in Mississauga, Ontario, shared a tweet containing screenshots of a text exchange he had with an unidentified crank.
“WTF?” the crank began, “How can someone who has sex with men teach people about the Bible?”
Brereton responded, “Sex with ‘men’? The reports of my sex life have been greatly exaggerated.”
Unamused, the hater responded, “Even one man is a sin.”
The reverend wrote back, “You must know my ex.”
The hater then wrote, “You can’t teach the word of God while having sex with men.”
The reverend then sent off a million-dollar retort.
“Are you speaking from experience?” he wrote. “Personally, I’ve never tried doing them at the same time. But I suppose if your camera was stable enough, and your partner quiet enough, and the people in your study group didn’t mind…”
Whoa… Brereton might’ve stumbled onto a hot new kink. We’re not sure if any adult video performers or OnlyFans creators have ever tried combining humping, web-camping, and Bible study, but surely there’s an audience for it — it just seems so… sacre-licious.
Undeterred, the hater replied, “I don’t understand all the people so deceived by you. As a Christian, I would never follow you.”
The reverend accurately responded, “As a Christian, you’re supposed to be following Jesus.”
The hater responded, “At least I don’t f*ck dudes,”
Brereton shot back, “On behalf of every gay man on earth. Thank you.” The shaaaaaade.
“F*ck you,” the hater dumbly responded.
The good rev then clowned the hater, writing back, “Ok, you JUST said you wouldn’t. You’re sending a lot of mixed signals here.”
After that zinger, the hater apparently blocked the reverend from sending him any other messages.
“Well, he finally sent me a clear signal,” Brereton wrote on his tweet containing shots of the exchange. His tweet has gotten over 55K likes as of Wednesday morning.
Well, he finally sent me a clear signal. pic.twitter.com/5IIBKM3PfD
— RevDaniel ?? (@RevDaniel) December 7, 2022
It’s unclear how the reverend at the hater connected or why the hater seemed so angry yet thirsty for the good rev, but the man of the cloth certainly cut his opponent to shreds.
With his wit (and admittedly good looks), Rev. Brereton is the sort of religious leader we need more of. This exchange is pure gold, but Brereton’s Twitter is also filled with tweets standing up for queer dignity and correcting the misperception that it’s impossible to be gay and Christian.
Haters regularly interpret the Bible to condemn queers (while ignoring its prohibitions against divorce, hypocrisy, and allowing poverty). But most of the Bible’s condemnations against homosexuality are part of ancient Hebrew law which most Christians ignore. Christians also seem to ignore the parts where Jesus stresses the importance of loving literally everyone, whether they’re Christian or not — and the parts where he rails against those who profit off of others’ suffering.
Brereton could’ve been much meaner to his hater or ignored him completely. But instead, by standing up for himself, he showed everyone that gay people don’t need to accept shaming from people who claim to speak for God.
“Jesus does say ‘don’t respond to violence with violence,'” the reverend pointed out in another tweet, “but he does NOT tell people to be door mats. He raises the oppressed up into full dignity, he doesn’t tell them they’re earning ‘heaven points’ with every physical and emotional bruise they sustain. Nope.”
Put another way: Stand up to religious bigotry. Jesus and the good reverend command it!
9 Comments
The real Bruce
What a good and faithful Christian. He’s got my vote of confidence. Those over pious and over zealous persons take the Bible out of context to divide others and spew hatred and fear. Read the entire book! “The Word of God” was written by man for the benefit of mankind. It is a book that many follow. But no more, no less.
bachy
It amazes me how many people bash others over the head with the Bible when they aren’t remotely familiar with what it actually says. It’s basically just a convenient blunt instrument, used to bludgeon people they don’t understand.
xnetminder
I don’t have a religious bone in my body but Rev Daniel Brereton and his incredible wit could convert me! BRAVO for standing up for himself (and all LGBTQ folks)!!!
Yooper
I’ve had a few religious bones in my body, when they’re good, they’re good.
Bromancer7
Leviticus also admonishes against eating shellfish and wearing mixed fibers (not to mention a litany of rules regarding when you can and can’t have sex and having to burn anything that semen touches, but I digress), but you know these jackasses are wearing cotton-poly tightie whities at the Red Lobster.
Hypocrisy is all part of the brand.
Joshooeerr
Funny responses. But also as devoid of theological veracity as the usual homophobic responses from pastors. Which is telling.
John
I’m not religious
But I feel so moved
Makes me want to pray
Pray you’ll always be here
I’m not religious
But I feel such love
Makes me want pray
BStewart27
Sex in the church, confessional, on the altar is likely a common fetish that this particular man abstains from. OTOH: Easter Eve vigil, tiny Episcopal Church in Beaver Creek, NC, 1978. Helping the rector get ready in the vestry next door to the altar. Inspired to blow his helper just before service… enters the sanctuary declaring, “the Lord is Risen Indeed, Hallelujah!”
gothvixen
Intelligent and amusing is always going to win. Out with friends we were discussing our interactions with the clergy as good Catholics taught by nuns and brothers, and the winner announced, “I f*cked an archbishop once, but he was Church of England so it doesn’t really count”