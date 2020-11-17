Isaiah Washington still pissed he was fired from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ 13 years ago over antigay slur

For some reason, former-Grey’s-Anatomy-actor-turned-MAGA-supporter Isaiah Washington decided to remind everyone about the time he was fired from his job for allegedly using an antigay slur on set and outing his co-star to the world.

As you may or may not recall, in 2007, Washington was written off the hit ABC series following reports he called his co-star T.R. Knight a “f*g” on set. Knight was not publicly out at the time.

After the incident made headlines, Washington made things worse for himself when he repeated the slur while speaking to press at the 2007 Golden Globes.

Shortly thereafter, he was let go from his job.

Washington eventually apologized and recorded a PSA with GLAAD, which aired during a Grey’s Anatomy re-run. Some people accepted his apology. Others did not. And eventually life moved on, though Washington’s career never recovered.

Cut to 13 years later…

Yesterday, the 57-year-old, now an outspoken Trump supporter with a cooking show on Fox Nation, randomly posted a picture of his former co-star Katherine Heigl, who spoke out against him over a decade ago.

“This woman once proclaimed that I should ‘never’ be allowed to speak publicly again,” he wrote. “The world agreed with her proclamation back then and protested for my job and my head in 65 languages.”

He added, “I wish I was on Twitter in 2007, because I will NEVER stop exercising my free speech.”

This woman once proclaimed that I should ‘never’ be allowed to speak publicly again. The world agreed with her proclamation back then and protested for my job and my head in 65 languages. I wish I was on Twitter in 2007, because I will NEVER stop exercising my free speech. pic.twitter.com/fQ6L1zfQRR — The Tweet Sniper? (@IWashington) November 16, 2020

The incident he seems to be referring to happened in January 2007 when Heigl was asked by Access Hollywood about Washington’s alleged use of the antigay slur.

“I’m going to be really honest right now, he needs to just not speak in public,” she said. “Period. I’m sorry, that did not need to be said, I’m not OK with it.”

It’s unclear why Washington felt the need to dig up this old dirt when nearly everybody else in the world had either forgotten about it or moved on.

Heigl has not responded to the tweet; however, E! News reports: