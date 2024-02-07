Ivanka doesn’t want anything to do with her dad’s campaign, but she’s happy to take money from his PAC

Ivanka Trump may want to distance herself from her father’s presidential campaign. But the former first daughter can’t just separate herself from daddy’s money!

A political action committee tied to the quadruply-indicted, twice-impeached, one-term ex-president picked up the tab for $2.3 million of Ivanka’s legal fees, reports Business Insider.

The PAC in question, Save America, was founded shortly after Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. Overall, Trump’s PACs spent about $50 million in legal fees last year, campaign finance forms show.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

That total should only increase in 2024, with four criminal trials pending. Trump is facing 91 federal indictments over an array of alleged illegal actions, such as piling classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago bathroom and trying to overthrow the 2020 election.

You know, nothing big! Save America often sends out messages making false claims about the 2020 election, for what it’s worth. (Ivanka told the January 6 committee she believed her dad lost the election. In return, Trump said his eldest daughter was “checked out.”)

Ivanka, who’s in the midst of her awkward Comeback Era, was yanked by the hair into her dad’s $250 $370 million civil fraud trail in New York City She was forced to testify against her will, despite being a busy mother of three.

How does she do it?! (Daddy’s fundraising money probably helps!)

People yell “fraud family!” at Ivanka Trump as she enters the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/GL2kAQJMkJ — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 8, 2023

Save America paid for Ivanka’s representation during the fraud trial, documents show. She tried to avoid testifying for months, clashing with Attorney General Letitia James.

Ultimately, the courts ruled against Ivanka. Meaning all that money went to waste. In the words of her father… SAD!

Save America also spent $5.3 million on legal fees for Eric and Don Jr.

NEW: A Donald Trump-controlled PAC paid over $2.3 million in donor money to lawyers that helped Ivanka Trump with her personal legal problems, records show.



Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner are estimated to be worth over $1 billion.https://t.co/gTp83AGbzO pic.twitter.com/iM6vTqEmUU — Jacob Shamsian ?? (@JayShams) February 6, 2024

Ivanka probably isn’t thrilled with this revelation, given her newfound #SocialBarbie persona. She’s attending A-list events across the country, including Kim Kardashian and Jeff Bezos’ swanky birthday parties in Beverly Hills.

In fact, she’s seemingly inseparable from Kim K these days. The pair also attended the glitzy Fontainebleau Las Vegas grand opening, where they ate a private dinner before checking out Justin Timberlake’s live performance.

Ivanka’s IG page is filled with shots of her fun adventures, from skiing to… visiting Israel amidst its war against Hamas?

Something doesn’t fit here. 🤔

That is, unless you consider recent reports about the push among some Republicans to pitch Jared as Secretary of State in his father-in-law’s possible second administration.

“Many senators might prefer Kushner to MAGA hard-liners like General Mike Flynn or Richard Grenell, who could stoke Trump’s impulses to blow up America’s long-standing alliances like NATO,” reports Vanity Fair.

While Kushner is credited for his role in the Abraham Accords, which normalized ties between Israel and multiple Arab nations, there are many ethical questions about his business practices.

For starters, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund contributed $2 billion to his private equity firm.

Jared and Ivanka also reportedly made up to $640 million during their time in the White House.

Something’s not right here. We would ask Ivanka, but she just looks so happy soaking up that Miami sunshine!

Speaking of which, Jared and Ivanka curiously took out a $15 million loan for their $24 million property on Miami’s “Billionaire Bunker,” which seems a lot, considering the nepo babies’ personal wealth.

But hey, we’ll stop asking questions. We wouldn’t want Daddy’s PAC to spend any more money on Ivanka’s legal defense.

In the meantime, she’ll catch us during low tide… without a care in the world.