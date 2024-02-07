Ivanka doesn’t want anything to do with her dad’s campaign, but she’s happy to take money from his PAC

Ivanka Trump may want to distance herself from her father’s presidential campaign. But the former first daughter can’t just separate herself from daddy’s money!
A political action committee tied to the quadruply-indicted, twice-impeached, one-term ex-president picked up the tab for $2.3 million of Ivanka’s legal fees, reports Business Insider.
The PAC in question, Save America, was founded shortly after Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. Overall, Trump’s PACs spent about $50 million in legal fees last year, campaign finance forms show.
That total should only increase in 2024, with four criminal trials pending. Trump is facing 91 federal indictments over an array of alleged illegal actions, such as piling classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago bathroom and trying to overthrow the 2020 election.
You know, nothing big! Save America often sends out messages making false claims about the 2020 election, for what it’s worth. (Ivanka told the January 6 committee she believed her dad lost the election. In return, Trump said his eldest daughter was “checked out.”)
Ivanka, who’s in the midst of her awkward Comeback Era, was yanked by the hair into her dad’s
$250 $370 million civil fraud trail in New York City She was forced to testify against her will, despite being a busy mother of three.
How does she do it?! (Daddy’s fundraising money probably helps!)
Save America paid for Ivanka’s representation during the fraud trial, documents show. She tried to avoid testifying for months, clashing with Attorney General Letitia James.
Ultimately, the courts ruled against Ivanka. Meaning all that money went to waste. In the words of her father… SAD!
Save America also spent $5.3 million on legal fees for Eric and Don Jr.
Ivanka probably isn’t thrilled with this revelation, given her newfound #SocialBarbie persona. She’s attending A-list events across the country, including Kim Kardashian and Jeff Bezos’ swanky birthday parties in Beverly Hills.
In fact, she’s seemingly inseparable from Kim K these days. The pair also attended the glitzy Fontainebleau Las Vegas grand opening, where they ate a private dinner before checking out Justin Timberlake’s live performance.
Ivanka’s IG page is filled with shots of her fun adventures, from skiing to… visiting Israel amidst its war against Hamas?
Something doesn’t fit here. 🤔
That is, unless you consider recent reports about the push among some Republicans to pitch Jared as Secretary of State in his father-in-law’s possible second administration.
“Many senators might prefer Kushner to MAGA hard-liners like General Mike Flynn or Richard Grenell, who could stoke Trump’s impulses to blow up America’s long-standing alliances like NATO,” reports Vanity Fair.
While Kushner is credited for his role in the Abraham Accords, which normalized ties between Israel and multiple Arab nations, there are many ethical questions about his business practices.
For starters, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund contributed $2 billion to his private equity firm.
Jared and Ivanka also reportedly made up to $640 million during their time in the White House.
Something’s not right here. We would ask Ivanka, but she just looks so happy soaking up that Miami sunshine!
Speaking of which, Jared and Ivanka curiously took out a $15 million loan for their $24 million property on Miami’s “Billionaire Bunker,” which seems a lot, considering the nepo babies’ personal wealth.
But hey, we’ll stop asking questions. We wouldn’t want Daddy’s PAC to spend any more money on Ivanka’s legal defense.
In the meantime, she’ll catch us during low tide… without a care in the world.
7 Comments
abfab
Marianne Deborah Williamson has left the building. Don’t take it too hard, Rambo. She wrote a good book, but so have millions of people. NEXT!
ShaverC
Stop it with the “loan” or “mortgage” on the main property. A lot of wealthy people take out loans on property to pay for other investment to make more money. It’s not strange.
abfab
Honey, stop it. Every f ucking thing about this family is STRANGE. Enjoy your life and try harder. We get it…you want people to think that you are ”wealthy”. You’re not. And you never will be. You are likely underwater and highly leveredged, as Donald and The Children are. The great house of cards. Good luck SHAVER.
Jaesly
Shaver, why are so obsessed with defending this vapid woman? Just because wealthy people do something, it doesn’t make it moral.
LumpyPillows
$2.3M for legal fees. For those lawyers? Wow.
Well, I guess they better abuse it while it lasts. Not that Ivanka and Jared need the money – they are the only really rich ones in the Trump mafia.
I really think Don’s time in the spotlight are drawing to a close (HOPING SO HARD). The Supreme Court may just have enough pride left to turn Don down and not become black marks in the history books. Thrown out for leading an attempted insurrection…which is what he actually, really did. Anyone who says different is a liar…and they know it.
abfab
A close. No question.
abfab
This too shall pass.