Ivanka is laying the groundwork for her next grift and she’s not even being sneaky about it

We knew it was only a matter of time before Ivanka Trump starting orchestrating her next grift and it appears that time has come.

The former first daughter has been keeping a low profile since leaving Washington, D.C. back in January. Aside from a photo opp with antigay megachurch pastor/televangelist Paula White at a food drive last month, she hasn’t given any interviews or made any public appearances other than a few staged moments for the paparazzi.

Related: Absolutely nobody is buying Ivanka’s desperate attempt at a “rebrand”

Now, Axios reports that Ivanka and her husband, Jared, will serve as “informal advisers” at a newly established non-profit called the America First Policy Institute, which just sounds like the name of a scam organization, if you ask us.

AFPI’s website vaguely states:

AFPI exists to conduct research and develop policies that put the American people first. Our guiding principles are liberty, free enterprise, national greatness, American military superiority, foreign-policy engagement in the American interest, and the primacy of American workers, families, and communities in all we do.

The group’s first-year budget is reported to be a whopping $20 million. Then the budget is expected to double in its second year to an even more whopping $40 million.

Vanity Fair reports:

It’s not clear how AFPI plans to fundraise, though if it’s anything like how Trump’s campaign did it, it’ll be wildly underhanded and deceitful. Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that over the course of the 2020 election, Team Trump ripped off unwitting supporters for tens of millions of dollars through a simple yet extremely shady scheme in which the default option for donations authorized the campaign to transfer the pledged amount from people’s bank accounts not once, but every single week. Later, the campaign introduced a second prechecked box that doubled a person’s contribution and was known internally as a “money bomb.”

Some of the other cronies working at AFPI include homophobic Floridian Pam Bondi, former WWE president Linda McMohon, failed presidential candidate Rick Perry, and Fox News personality Larry Kudlow. A very fine group of experienced grifters, if we do say so ourselves.

The alleged non-profit just launched its social pages this week and its already being dragged by people on Twitter. Here’s what folx are saying…

This looks like an @IvankaTrump grift — Farmhousesparkle (@Farmhousespark) April 14, 2021

The grift is undefeated — whosane 🇺🇲 (@itsthewhosane) April 13, 2021

So when’s your first Insurrection planned? — The New Stuart (@TheNewStuart1) April 14, 2021

This stuff is so yesterday….you gonna need a new playbook cuz we don’t believe you — Yvonne Burton- Make Bread, Not War (@_YvonneBurton) April 14, 2021

500K dead and a rise in white supremacy G F Y — NotDevinNunesChipmunk (@ChippyCMunk) April 13, 2021

You are not America First. You are attempting to redirect the awakening of the native populace for your usual crony purposes. Shame on you. — Mountainous (@freezingsummit) April 13, 2021

I think you should rename to “Grifter policy institute” — Ziven Havens (@ZivenHavens) April 13, 2021

FAKE, Ivanka and Jared are NOT America First! — NotKEEBLER (@MKeebleG) April 14, 2021

Sounds like vague propaganda. — Turd Ferguson (@CP75029075) April 14, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.