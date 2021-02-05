persona non grata

Ivanka is quickly learning she’s a pariah in Miami as old friends and acquaintances “steer clear”

If Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner thought Miami would be a more welcoming environment than New York City as they transition back to life outside of the White House, they can think again.

After being shunned by their hometown, the couple relocated to Miami, where earlier this week a truck drove around their new neighborhood with a billboard reminding neighbors about that time Ivanka called domestic terrorists “patriots” in the middle of the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

To add insult to injury, the couple is now learning that nobody in Miami wants to hang out with them. And not just because we’re still in the throes of a global pandemic either.

“Miami is a very liberal town,” an insider tells OK! magazine. “What will happen when these two want to go to restaurants or shop in town? They will need a constant security presence and will disrupt everywhere they go.”

“Miami is run by Jennifer Lopez and Gloria Estefan. The elite residents will need to make a choice, because if you accept Ivanka and Jared, you will lose J.Lo and A-Rod.”

A former friend of Ivanka’s adds that nobody with any self-respect would be caught dead with the couple now.

“They’ll be welcomed back by people who know the Trumps are as close as they’ll get to power,” the former friend reveals. “But everyone with self-respect, a career, morals, respect for democracy, or who doesn’t want their friends to shame them both in private and public will steer clear.”

Another longtime acquaintance adds, “They will probably be welcomed by real estate types and that group of Upper East Side and Palm Beach families that read about themselves in Quest magazine but who don’t matter.”

But, the acquaintance notes, even those who invite them to their dinner parties and fundraising events will only be doing so because they view them as “the entertainment.”

“Ivanka is no Princess Margaret and Jared is not the Duke of Windsor regaling guests with amusing bon mots to a captive audience. No one wants to hear about Sarah Huckabee’s pies or Steve Bannon’s shirts.”

