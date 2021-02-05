Ivanka is quickly learning she’s a pariah in Miami as old friends and acquaintances “steer clear”

If Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner thought Miami would be a more welcoming environment than New York City as they transition back to life outside of the White House, they can think again.
After being shunned by their hometown, the couple relocated to Miami, where earlier this week a truck drove around their new neighborhood with a billboard reminding neighbors about that time Ivanka called domestic terrorists “patriots” in the middle of the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.
To add insult to injury, the couple is now learning that nobody in Miami wants to hang out with them. And not just because we’re still in the throes of a global pandemic either.
“Miami is a very liberal town,” an insider tells OK! magazine. “What will happen when these two want to go to restaurants or shop in town? They will need a constant security presence and will disrupt everywhere they go.”
“Miami is run by Jennifer Lopez and Gloria Estefan. The elite residents will need to make a choice, because if you accept Ivanka and Jared, you will lose J.Lo and A-Rod.”
A former friend of Ivanka’s adds that nobody with any self-respect would be caught dead with the couple now.
“They’ll be welcomed back by people who know the Trumps are as close as they’ll get to power,” the former friend reveals. “But everyone with self-respect, a career, morals, respect for democracy, or who doesn’t want their friends to shame them both in private and public will steer clear.”
Another longtime acquaintance adds, “They will probably be welcomed by real estate types and that group of Upper East Side and Palm Beach families that read about themselves in Quest magazine but who don’t matter.”
But, the acquaintance notes, even those who invite them to their dinner parties and fundraising events will only be doing so because they view them as “the entertainment.”
“Ivanka is no Princess Margaret and Jared is not the Duke of Windsor regaling guests with amusing bon mots to a captive audience. No one wants to hear about Sarah Huckabee’s pies or Steve Bannon’s shirts.”
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
3 Comments
jcool
isn’t this a perfect example of “be careful what you wish for?” if trump had never become president they could have gone on stealing from their charities, not paying contractors workers or lawyers through bankruptcies, cheating banks and the irs, and any number of other crimes that we never would have known about. but his ego is so much bigger than his brain, and the entire family, and everything they have their name on is ruined forever. his “base” can’t afford his product, and those that can aren’t buying
MiguelInVanCT
This is a pitfall of when you surround yourself with “yes” and similarly minded people. You end up in a bubble of warped reality. As soon as that bubble pops, you’re F*cked. The same can be said of people who only surround themselves with other “like” people; whether it’s based on political leaning, sexual preference, looks, party preferences, etc…
Cam
She was so blind, and had such tunnel vision. Just because daddy loomed large in her life, she couldn’t tell that being a carbon copy of her father except for the breast implants was not going to end up well for her.
The Trumps were only able to fake people into thinking they were successful because nobody looked closely. Now everybody’s seen that they’re deep in debt, blown through the family money and add on to that, they seem to be souless monsters.
Inviting Ivanka to a party is going to be like inviting Typhoid Mary to work in your restaurant.