Ivanka receives a not-so-warm-welcome into her new Miami neighborhood

Ivanka Trump and her family were welcomed into their new Miami neighborhood this week with a giant billboard reminding everyone on the block about that time she called domestic terrorists “patriots” in the middle of the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

The anti-Trump group Meidas Touch crowdfunded money to have a mobile billboard truck with Ivanka’s face plastered on it, along with the slogan, “Ivanka called the the Capitol terrorists ‘patriots’,” drive up and down the streets of the ex-first daughter’s new neighborhood.

Since vacating their $15,000/month rented mansion in Washington, D.C., Ivanka & Co. have purportedly started renting a $40,000/month condo in Miami’s Surfside neighborhood while they build their dream home on a $32 million plot of land on Indian Creek Island, also know as the “Billionaire’s Bunker.”

“We’re hitting the road in Florida near Ivanka’s new house to remind her neighbors that they live next to an American traitor,” the group said on its fundraising page. “We cannot stand by and let the Trump crime family escape accountability for their incitement of the deadly insurrection against our nation’s capital.”

But shortly after heading out on its maiden voyage, the truck was pulled over by local police.

Did Ivanka call the the cops on our truck? We'll be in her new neighborhood in Florida all week! pic.twitter.com/O5ClLxuRGf — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) February 2, 2021

It’s unclear whether the driver of the truck was issued a citation, but the guys running Meidas Touch seems undeterred, saying they will keep rolling through the area all week long.

This isn’t the first time Ivanka has been trolled with an unflattering billboard. A similar thing happened last summer, when The Lincoln Project paid for a sign in Times Square featuring her now-infamous Goya beans photo along with a reminder about the 33,000 New Yorkers and 221,000 Americans who had died from the coronavirus at the time.

