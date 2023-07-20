Ivanka Trump just got dragged by the hair into the Hunter Biden scandal

Republicans’ attempts to incriminate Hunter Biden keep backfiring. Their efforts reached a new low Wednesday during a House hearing, when Marjorie Taylor Greene pulled out pornographic images in her latest effort to defame the president’s son.

While Republicans were busy grilling IRS agents about their ultimately futile investigation into Hunter Biden, Democrats on the Oversight Committee turned their attention to the ex-president’s family. And one family member in particular kept getting dragged into the proceedings.

Ivanka, you are now trending!

Openly gay California representative Robert Garcia pointed out Hunter Biden doesn’t hold a position in the White House, unlike Ivanka and Jared Kushner.

“I want to point out that no Biden family members hold government positions of any kind. This is of course in stark contrast to the Trump Crime Family,” he said.

Specifically, Garcia pointed to the scandal involving Ivanka Trump and Chinese trademarks, in which the Chinese government granted 16 trademarks to her fashion label three months after she announced it was shutting down.

The freshman rep also mentioned Kushner’s shady business dealings, including the Qatari government’s $1.2 billion rescue of his Fifth Avenue property and Saudi Arabia’s $2 billion contribution to his investment fund.

It was probably quite unsettling for Ivanka to hear her name continually mentioned, because she’s been teflon up to this point. Just last month, a New York City appeals court dismissed all charges against the former first daughter in the $250 million lawsuit accusing her father’s family business of “staggering” fraud.

As Donald Trump faces indictment after indictment–it appears he’ll soon face charges for his actions on Jan. 6–Ivanka has been living it up in lavish destinations around the world.

But the former first daughter’s protective bubble was shattered Wednesday, thanks to House Republicans’ intransigence.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York used her time to question why Ivanka escaped federal charges years ago, when Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance closed his criminal investigation into Donald Trump and his children.

Ivanka was accused of lying to buyers of units at the Trump SoHo about apartment sales.

It was later revealed that Donald Trump’s personal attorney gifted Vance $5,000 in campaign contributions before he dismissed the case.

AOC: if we want to talk about charges that have been dismissed, and if we do want to follow the evidence, perhaps we should discuss ivanka Trump's investigation being charged pic.twitter.com/KcTg31sAHL — Acyn (@Acyn) July 19, 2023

Ivanka is seemingly trying to distance herself from the Trump name… literally. She’s reportedly taken to using her married surname, “Kushner.” And, much to her father’s chagrin, she’s also cooperating with investigators looking into Jan. 6.

But her attempts at separation can’t whitewash her past. After five years of investigations, Hunter Biden was slapped with two misdemeanor tax charges and a minor gun-related charge.

But if Congress turns its sights on Ivanka, the findings could be much worse. She received a harrowing reminder of that Wednesday.

