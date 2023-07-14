Ivanka’s relationship with her dad is reportedly only getting worse as she continues to betray him

Image Credit: Getty Images

Breakups are always hard, but especially when they involve family members.

It seems like Donald Trump and his (former) favorite daughter, Ivanka, are in the midst of a separation.

Trump-whisperer Maggie Haberman reported Thursday that Jared Kushner spoke to federal prosecutors who are probing his father-in-law’s role in the January 6 Insurrection. Sources told Haberman and her New York Times colleague, Michael Schmidt, that Kushner maintained he believes Trump truly thought the 2020 election was stolen.

The special counsel’s office has also subpoenaed Ivanka, who testified last year in front of the January 6 House committee.

Ivanka spoke to committee members for eight hours, and helped “fill in a lot of gaps,” Rep. Bennie Thompson said at the time.

Most notably, Ivanka acknowledged she agreed with Attorney General Bill Barr’s assessment there was no evidence of sufficient fraud to overturn the election.

On CNN Thursday, Haberman said the Menace from Mar-a-Lago was upset with Ivanka’s admittance.

“Trump was very upset, particularly [with] Ivanka Trump. He was not happy about these video clips showing her suggesting that she had believed what Bill Barr was saying and Bill Barr, the former attorney general, of course, said that there wasn’t a widespread fraud and told Trump that and he testified to all of that,” she said. “My understanding is things have improved, but it definitely brought a strain to the relationship.”

Ivanka is clearly distancing herself from her federally indicted father. When Donald Trump was handed a staggering 37-count indictment last month for his alleged brazen mishandling of classified docs, she was spotted partying on David Guetta’s yacht off the coast of Spain.

Daddy was heading to court, and Ivanka was on a boat!

Former 1st Daughter Ivanka Trump is seen here talking to DJ David Guetta on board a yacht Sunday in #Spain pic.twitter.com/YyqaTtWVA2 — Hans Solo (@thandojo) June 26, 2023

Ivanka and Jared actually had themselves quite the June. They also attended the lavish wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, rubbing elbows with British royalty and other members of the global elite.

And prior to that, they enjoyed a romantic getaway in Greece. How lovely!

Ivanka yesterday talking to Prince William at the wedding of the Crown Prince of Jordan. pic.twitter.com/WkBgIwVqAk — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 2, 2023

But the former first daughter hasn’t just been physically distant from her father. She’s been emotionally removed, too. Along with Melania, she didn’t publicly support her dad when he was arraigned at federal court in Miami. (Ivanka is also reportedly now using her married surname, “Kushner.”)

Amazingly, it seems like Ivanka’s efforts are working, at least in one case. A New York appeals court recently dismissed all claims against her in a $250 million lawsuit accusing the Trump family business of “staggering fraud.”

With those facts in mind, it shouldn’t be surprising that Ivanka is nowhere near her dad’s 2024 reelection campaign.

That’s right: Donald Trump remains the Republican front-runner, despite his gargantuan legal woes. The disgraced ex-president is also facing charges in New York for his alleged hush payments to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election, and is being investigated for his attempted interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election, along with his role in igniting an assault on the Capitol.

Ivanka could still be called upon to testify in the January 6 case, just like her husband. The odds that she’ll be looking out for No. 1, and not her old man, are pretty high.