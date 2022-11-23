Ivanka wants everyone to know she’s developed a conscience and is 100% done with her dad’s nastiness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

When it comes to the art of letting go, perhaps nobody does it better than Ivanka Trump.

Donald Trump‘s eldest daughter announced last week that she’s done with politics before jetting off to Egypt with her family to pose for photos on camels in front of the pyramids.

Now, an “anonymous source” (read: Ivanka Trump) tells Us Weekly that the former first daughter is 1000% serious when she says she’s #overit, saying her conscience simply won’t allow her to partake in all the negativity and nastiness that comes with working in government.

“Ivanka had a rotten time toward the end of her dad’s reign and in the many months that followed as the whole family was put through the wringer by the messy way it all ended,” the source says. “She saw firsthand how vicious and toxic the backbiting was and still is, and by the time came for her to step away she couldn’t do so fast enough.”

Really tho???

Her dad kicked off his first presidential campaign in 2015 by calling Mexicans rapists and murderers, won the 2016 presidential election by leaning into racism and misogyny, then spent four years in office stoking hate and divisiveness almost every single day, before inciting a deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, and Ivanka is just now coming to the realization that maybe, just maybe, he brings out the worst in people?

After Trump announced his third bid for the White House last week (ugh!), the former first daughter issued a statement saying she’ll be sitting this one out.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I’m choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” she told Fox News Digital. “I do not plan to be in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.”

The anonymous source tells Us Weekly that Ivanka is absolutely serious about no longer wanting to be involved in politics and that there’s nothing her father could do to make her reconsider.

“Even if her dad begged her to be involved in his campaign again, Ivanka would turn it down flat,” they say. “Her priority is to pursue a calm, low-key life now and enjoy her new professional start in the private sector, raise her family and stay away from the circus and volatility that will surely be coming along with her dad’s campaign.”

Of course, that’s easy to do when you’ve already pocketed $640 million “working” in the White House plus another $2 billion from the Saudis shortly after leaving. With that kinda cash, why would anyone work another day in their life? We’d be riding camels in Egypt too!

That said, considering what her dad said about her after she spoke to the January 6 committee earlier this year, we’d be surprised if he even wanted Ivanka around to help him lose another election.

One day after the committee broadcast video of Ivanka saying she “accepted” then-Attorney General Bill Barr’s statement that the Justice Department didn’t find any evidence to suggest the 2020 election was rigged, the ex-president issued an angry statement saying his daughter had been “checked out” from her job as senior White House advisor for quite a while.

“Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results,” Trump said in a statement posted to Truth Social in July. “She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!).”

In January, Mary Trump told MSNBC that she believed Ivanka would eventually flip on her father to save her own skin and that she was likely making a “calculation” as to what will “help her in the long run.”

“She knows she has to come down on the right side of things,” Mary predicted 11 months ago. “Or, she’ll continue to stay her father’s ally, and have to see how that plays out.”

“She’s in a very bad situation because she must understand that if Donald feels it’s necessary, he will stop protecting her. Donald will throw anybody under the bus if he believes it’s in his best interest to do so.”

Now, some tweets…

Ivanka Trump can claim all she wants she's staying out of politics now, but let's forget how she and Jared Kushner made up to $640 million the last time they worked in the White House for her father. Easy to stay out of it now when you've already made your money. — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) November 20, 2022

I don’t blame Jared and Ivanka Trump for not wanting to be involved in politics or Trump’s 2024 campaign. If I got $2 billion from the Saudis to remain silent about an assassination, I’d get out of politics too. — AV?NG?R R?SIST?R (@AvengerResister) November 22, 2022

On the same day Donald Trump announced he was running for president again, two of his biggest enablers – daughter Ivanka and former deputy Mike Pence – distanced themselves from Trump. Tried to rebrand themselves. Don’t. Let. Them. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 16, 2022

Here is a photo of Hunter Biden picking up his $2 billion severance package. Oh, wait… pic.twitter.com/9sWWEpyB8X — Deacon Blues (@DeaconBlues0) November 20, 2022

As “public servants” Jared and Ivanka Trump earned $640 million while pretending to work in the White House. Jared got $2 BILLION from the Saudis Hunter Biden has never worked in the White House Guess who Republicans are investigating and salivating over like a pack of hyenas?! — Lindy Li (@lindyli) November 22, 2022

Why would Ivanka announce she’s out of politics preemptively? It’s not like anyone was asking. But don’t worry about it. I’m sure she and her $2 billion Saudi-owned hubby aren’t up to anything weird—They’re just focusing on family. The question is what does that mean for a trump? — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) November 20, 2022

MAGA says they're going to indict Biden but that Trump can't be indicted because he's a former president and they're gonna indict Hunter because he made $5 million when his father was VP but it's okay Ivanka made $640 million when her dad was president. — ??????_???? (@SundaeDivine) November 20, 2022

Gotta love #IvankaTrump is getting out of politics after she participated in the degradation of democracy & sat out as women’s reproductive rights (rights she benefited from) were stripped away. Narcissism doesn’t fall far from the tree. ?????????? — Carole Radziwill ? (@CaroleRadziwill) November 16, 2022

The thing about Hunter Biden is how Jared and Ivanka turned the White House into their private cash cow to the tune of $640M. — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) November 22, 2022