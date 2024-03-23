Ivanka’s ultimate betrayal, Ted Cruz’s gay humiliation & Putin goes mask for MAGA

While Ricky Martin’s retro speedos in Palm Royale and Jake Gyllenhaal’s sweaty Road House workouts took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

ABOUT DAMN TIME: Conservative commentator Rob Smith, who is one of Trump’s Black gay supporters, announced he’s leaving the Republican party after figuring out he’ll never be accepted. [Read all about it on Queerty]

CRUZ CONTROLLED: Homophobic Texas Sen. Ted Cruz‘s attempts to insult his gay Harvard Law School classmate completely backfired in his face. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

INDIE QUEEN: Disgraced ex-congressmen George “Kitara Ravache” Santos has announced he’s so embarrassed by the GOP that he’s leaving the Republican party (we’re sensing a pattern) to run as an “ultra MAGA” independent in November for NY-01.

When you lose George Santos… pic.twitter.com/o4cutAlCYY — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 22, 2024

ROLLING OVER IN HER GRAVE: Ivana Trump’s burial site is at risk of being seized by the courts as her disgraced ex-husband can’t find an insurance company to underwrite the $464 million bond in his civil fraud lawsuit. [Read all about it on Queerty]

WORKING THE POLL: Bernie Moreno, an anti-LGBTQ+ candidate with a profile on a gay hookup site, won the Ohio Republican Senate primary and will face incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) in November. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

PUTIN ME ON: Florida Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz trolled the GOP’s sham hearing on the Biden family wearing a Vladimir Putin mask as Republicans continue to peddle Russian disinformation.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) wears a Vladimir Putin mask to the House Oversight Committee hearing on the Biden family:



“I just came to thank James Comer for taking all of our intelligence and using it in the committee. Maybe he can come see the technology in our grocery stores.” pic.twitter.com/WPzgDPYz2C — The Recount (@therecount) March 20, 2024

‘MEMBA HIM: Failed GOP presidential candidate Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis – who is still trying his best to ruin people’s lives as governor of Florida – is so unpopular he’s even racking up humiliating defeats in his home state. [Read all about it on Queerty]

THOUGHTS & PRAYERS: Extreme Christian conservative House Speaker Mike Johnson’s troubles with donors are dooming Republicans’ election hopes. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

BYE DON: Billionaire Ivanka Marie Trump Kushner is dumping Daddy Donald when he needs her – and her money – the most. [Read all about it on Queerty]

MTG WANNABE: CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz gloriously confronted MAGA loon Michele Morrow, a conservative activist who won the GOP nomination to lead North Carolina’s public schools, about her tweets that called for the execution of prominent Democrats (including Obama and Biden) and referenced QAnon.

