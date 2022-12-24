Jaboukie Young-White’s Jamaica, Paul Forman’s pits, & Antony Tran’s sandy pants

This week Tom Daley made eggnog in an ugly Christmas sweater, Mark Wahlberg proved he’s still ridiculously ripped at 51, and chef Alex Hall prepared a bottom-friendly Christmas feast. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Chris Salvatore showed off his tat.
Garrett Swann maintained balance.
Jack Laugher spent Christmas at the gym.
Jordan Burroughs got down.
Jarrod Scott worked on his tan.
Matt Lister hammered the gym.
Chris Stanley took a flight.
Stephen Lomas loaded the truck.
Jaboukie Young-White explored Jamaica.
Nick Adams played ball.
Troye Sivan snapped a selfie.
Mark Wahlberg hit the beach.
Arthur Nory opened the blinds.
Antony Tran got sand in his pants.
Robert Sepúlveda Jr. had the gym to himself.
Zander Hodgson stretched out.
Zak Ess Srakaew woke up early.
Paul Forman showed pit.
Nathan Henry went back in the closet.
And Winston Rice wore long underwear.
2 Comments
lord.krath
Oh, noes! I recognize so few of these men. Though I am pleased to see Nick Adams; last time I saw him was in a performance of Priscilla on Broadway. That was a fun show!
Rambeaux
I have no idea what Zander is trying to do, but he can keep on doing it.