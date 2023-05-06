instastuds

Jack Harlow’s big guns, Yasser Marta’s thick thighs, & Elliott Norris’ belly

By

This week Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign continued to fail, ChatGPT wrote a romance story starring Timothée Chalamet and Harry Styles, and one heroic Florida woman got arrested for throwing a drink in Matt Gaetz’s face. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Vasilios Filippakis had a seat.

 

A post shared by Vasilios Filippakis (@callmevas_)

Sam Smith marked the spot.

 

A post shared by SAM SMITH (@samsmith)

Elliott Norris travled to Tel Aviv.

 

A post shared by Elliott Norris (@elliottnorris)

Johnny Sibilly got on the ground.

 

A post shared by JOHNNY SIBILLY (@johnnysibilly)

Johnny Massaro went to the beach.

 

A post shared by @johnnyomassaro

Henry Jimenez Kerbox drove down the coast.

 

A post shared by Henry Jimenez Kerbox (@henryjimenz)

Sandro Farmhouse checked himself out.

 

A post shared by Sandro (@sandrofarmhouse)

Colin Grafton got some sun.

 

A post shared by Colin Grafton (@colin_grafton)

Yasser Marta gave thigh.

 

A post shared by Yasser Marta (@itsyassermarta)

David Howland got out of the car.

 

A post shared by David Howland (@dhowland981)

Tyler Lepley stood in the ocean.

 

A post shared by Tyler Lepley (@tylepley)

Maluma wound down.

 

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

Derek Chadwick went to the lake.

 

A post shared by Derek Chadwick (@derekchadwick)

Heath Thorpe stayed Belgium.

 

A post shared by Heath Thorpe (@heaththorpe)

Sion Agami picked flowers.

 

A post shared by Sion Agami (@sionagami)

Jordan Torres assembled a chair.

 

A post shared by @feelsbyjt

Alvise Rigo read a book.

 

A post shared by Alvise Rigo (@alvise_rigo)

Jack Harlow dropped an album.

 

A post shared by @jackharlow

Justin the Jock bought some new undies.

 

A post shared by Sean Cody Justin (@justinthejock3x)

And Amini Fonua cleaned his room.

 

A post shared by Amini Fonua (@aminifonua)