Meet the gay man who opened the country’s first public cannabis dispensary in 1991, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Alan Bersten took his mom on vacation.

@alan.bersten

Me and my mom just vibing!!

♬ original sound – SPAZN

Brock McGillis addressed the NFL.

@queerty

Brock McGillis’ mission to end homophobia in the NHL follows nearly a decade of brave LGBTQ+ advocacy. #brockmcgillis #nhl #hockey #pride50

? original sound – Queerty*

Uncle Jamesy dragged his sister.

@nickicurran

Still the best voicemail ive ever received #ablenda

? original sound – nickicurran

Jack Schlossberg channeled Little Edie.

@jack.schlossberg

Never give up

♬ Billie Jean – Michael Jackson

PJ and Thomas McKay took the kids to the beach.

@pjandthomas

After 8 long months, we’re finally back at our little beach shack! We came down for PJ’s birthday tomorrow, which always coincides with the end of the school year and beginning of summer break. Thank goodness it wasn’t an 8 hour drive with multiple stops to pee and eat and was just as easy as jumping through the phone ???. #fyp #husbands #lgbtq

? Burning Love (with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra) – Elvis Presley & The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Cole Escola and Seth Meyers worked together.

@latenightseth

@Cole Escola and Seth have worked together before (NSFW).

? original sound – Late Night with Seth Meyers

Cher was aware.

@axelchico_

Is Cher really refrenced in @RuPaul’s Drag Race that much ?!! #Cher #Rupaul #rupaulsdragrace #pink

? original sound – Axel Chico

Omar Apollo threw Jack Harlow under the bus.

@throwingfitspod

but who hasn’t geeked out meeting omar apollo? #metgala #omarapollo

? original sound – Throwing Fits – Throwing Fits

Sasha Velour spoke with Drew Barrymore.

@thedrewbarrymoreshow @Sasha Velour on the importance of facing your fears. 💖 #wearehere #sashavelour ♬ original sound – thedrewbarrymoreshow

And Micky John Johnston made a wish.

@mickyjjohnston No captuon needed 👼🏻😈 💦 #soulcyclelondon #soulcycle #londonfitness #indoorcycling #soulcycleinstructor #soho #soholondon #nottinghill #troyesivan @Troye Sivan ♬ original sound – Micky John Johnston

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated