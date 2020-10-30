Jake Bain opens up about the years of sexual abuse he allegedly suffered at the hands of his father

Football champ Jake Bain made headlines in 2017 when he came out as gay at his high school assembly. A year later, he made headlines again when he became one of the first openly gay Division I team athletes in history after enrolling at Indiana State University. In the years since, he has become an outspoken voice for LGBTQ athletes and students.

Now, Bain is speaking out again, this time about the sexual abuse he and other students allegedly suffered at the hands of his father, a high school basketball coach who worked for multiple private Christian schools.

In a statement shared with his social media followers, Bain writes: “I have in my possession over 20 pages of court documents, detailing the abuse that me, and many others endured at the hands of my father. To protect the confidentiality of those who are mentioned in these documents, I won’t release them to the public.”

Bain goes on to accuse his father, from whom he seems to be estranged, of showering with male students, inviting them over for sleepovers, and sending then inappropriate emails.

“I believe that [it] should be public knowledge that while working as a high school basketball coach at both Westminster Christian Academy, and MICDS, two well known private schools in Saint Louis, MO, my father was found to be showering with other students, emailing inappropriately with students about things a coach or teacher should never be talking to kids about, and would have students to his house for ‘sleepovers.'”

Bain says it “doesn’t take a rocket scientist” to know that his father’s alleged behavior wasn’t right.

“To my knowledge, my father is still coaching basketball at the AAU level in Saint Louis,” he continues, “so I urge anyone who is either employing him to coach, or allowing him to use their facilities, to please stop, so this behavior does not continue.”