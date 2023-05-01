Jason Momoa’s scantily clad workout, Stefon plots a return, & Lukas Gage gets branded for love

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…
DADDY DEAREST: Republican Montana governor signs anti-trans healthcare bill even after his nonbinary son begged him to veto it. [Mother Jones]
WHOA: Boy Meets World star Matthew Lawrence claims he was once fired after refusing to strip naked for a male director who promised him a role in a Marvel film. [Entertainment Weekly]
GYM MEMBER: Jason Momoa dared to bare and gave a big glimpse of his scantily clad fitness regimen.
ELECTILE DYSFUNCTION: Florida governor and presidential hopeful Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ foreign trip went limp as he failed to impress more than 50 British business chiefs. [Politico]
CLUB KID: After having previous concern that his SNL character was seen as a gay “stereotype,” Bill Hader backtracks and now says he’s open to playing Stefon again. [Variety]
HOT STUFF: HBO released the trailer for its upcoming documentary about the late Queen of Disco, Donna Summer, entitled Love to Love You, Donna Summer.
WARRIOR: The 5th person cured of HIV is a 67-year-old California man who was first diagnosed in 1988 and is now telling his incredible story. [USA Today]
NO REGRETS: Newlyweds Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton made their love permanent by branding each other with matching wedding tattoos. [NY Post]
WERK IT, SIS: Amid Tennessee’s draconian drag ban, out country singer Chris Housman releases empowering “Drag Queen” music video with all proceeds going to at-risk LGBTQ+ youth in the state.
5 Comments
m
Jason’s fridge is lacking food. Kudos to the poi though.
RIGay
But I love him just the same!
Mattster
Re: The Luke Gage “brand” story— Brands and tattoos are different things. They did not get brands. They got (tiny) tattoos.
RIGay
…and honestly, for how GORGEOUS a couple they are… I AM OVER THEM!!! ENOUGH!!!!
MSM
Love the country/western song by Chris Housman. Sent it to some drag performers i know. Next i am sending it to the governors of Florida, Texas and all the other hate filled states.