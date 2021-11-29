Jim Jordan is literally having a panic attack on Twitter about Christmas trees

Rep. Jim Jordan‘s at it again.

The antigay congressman, who is currently under intense scrutiny for his alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection, recently took to Twitter to voice his outage over Christmas trees.

Related: Dr. Jill Biden officially ends Melania’s four year war on f’ing Christmas

Jordan shared a Fox Business article about the price of Christmas trees going up this year, along with the caption: “Your Thanksgiving turkey costs more than usual. So will your Christmas tree. Joe Biden’s America!”

Your Thanksgiving turkey costs more than usual. So will your Christmas tree. Joe Biden’s America! https://t.co/rMUMrBaL8m — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 24, 2021

Jordan wrote a similar tweet earlier this month when he freaked out over the cost of Thanksgiving turkeys.

Related: Val Demings handles Jim Jordan like a boss after he interrupts her

According to the American Farm Bureau’s annual Thanksgiving dinner survey, the average 16-pound turkey cost roughly $4.60 more in 2021 than it did in 2020. The slight increase, Jordan argued, was all President Biden’s fault.

Turkeys are going to cost more this Thanksgiving. But don’t worry. The Biden Administration says you saved 16 cents on July 4th. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 2, 2021

Here’s how people are responding to Gym’s latest attack on Biden and Christmas trees…

Raise your hand if you think that Jim Jordan should be removed from office immediately.🤚 — Lara – S.O.S. from Florida (@MadeInTheUSANJ) November 24, 2021

I don’t think you are a great resource on that topic. Especially when sexual abuse was Ignored on your watch. — Diana Castro (@Sharky_mom) November 24, 2021

Your Thanksgiving will include vaccinated families. So will your Christmas! Joe Biden’s America! pic.twitter.com/1jkv1ekggD — jeff heisler (@jrheisler) November 24, 2021

Americans are only paying a little under 5% more for Thanksgiving dinner this year as compared to last year… — Think Again 😑 (@Fennario_Wolf) November 24, 2021

Hey Gym don’t you wonder if your phone number is on any of the burner phone records? Oh well, guess we’ll find out soon. — Anti\•Social•/Media (@Terrista2) November 24, 2021

How many young men were sexually assaulted while you watched? — robyn smith (@robynsmith42) November 24, 2021

Jim, name one piece of legislation that you’ve passed to stop this. — Lara – S.O.S. from Florida (@MadeInTheUSANJ) November 24, 2021

Hold on, I thought he cancelled Christmas. Why do you need a Christmas tree? Get your story straight, Gym. — Mazi Chidi (@ChidiNwatu) November 24, 2021

Jim, increased supply and demand coming out of lockdown will increase prices on just about everything. We’re also far from the only country experiencing these issues.

You understand Capitalism even less than you understand Socialism. — Erin Biscoe (@ErinBiscoe) November 24, 2021

Make up your mind Gym, did Dems cancel it or is it still happening!!!? — 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈Rules_of_Lloyd 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 (@RulesLloyd) November 24, 2021

The biggest difference between Thanksgiving 2020 and Thanksgiving 2021: 20 million people on unemployment benefits then vs. 2 million on unemployment today. We can buy the turkey this year, honey. — Anarosa (@Anarosa67034206) November 25, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.