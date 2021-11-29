bah humbug

Jim Jordan is literally having a panic attack on Twitter about Christmas trees

Rep. Jim Jordan‘s at it again.

The antigay congressman, who is currently under intense scrutiny for his alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection, recently took to Twitter to voice his outage over Christmas trees.

Jordan shared a Fox Business article about the price of Christmas trees going up this year, along with the caption: “Your Thanksgiving turkey costs more than usual. So will your Christmas tree. Joe Biden’s America!”

Jordan wrote a similar tweet earlier this month when he freaked out over the cost of Thanksgiving turkeys.

According to the American Farm Bureau’s annual Thanksgiving dinner survey, the average 16-pound turkey cost roughly $4.60 more in 2021 than it did in 2020. The slight increase, Jordan argued, was all President Biden’s fault.

Here’s how people are responding to Gym’s latest attack on Biden and Christmas trees…

