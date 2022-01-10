Jim Jordan is sure acting like a guy who knows he’s guilty and probably going to jail

Jim Jordan continues to make bad decisions.

The former college wrestling coach/homophobic congressman just sent a rambling, four-page memo to the House committee investigating January 6 to say he won’t cooperate with the probe into the Capitol insurrection.

In a letter addressed to committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, Jordan said the committee’s request that he provide information about his communication with ex-president Donald Trump in the days leading up to the deadly attack is “an unprecedented and inappropriate demand to examine the basis for a colleague’s decision on a particular matter pending before the House of Representatives.”

Related: The walls are closing in around Jim Jordan

He also called the request “an outrageous abuse of [the committee’s] authority” and said it falls “far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core Constitutional principles, and would serve to further erode legislative norms.”

Then he accused the committee of being “partisan” and said he has “no relevant information” that would help the investigation anyway, nor does he have any “confidence that the Select Committee will fairly or accurately represent” whatever information he does provide.

Last month, the committee released texts sent from congressional Republicans to ex-president Trump‘s then-chief of staff Mark Meadows in the days leading up to the insurrection. Among them was a text from Jordan offering a suggestion for how they might overturn the 2020 election results.

Jordan admitted to reporters that he sent the text, but he claimed it was just a forward and that he didn’t write it himself. Since that makes it so much better??? Naturally, when the committee heard this, it wanted to know more.

Related: Val Demings handles Jim Jordan like a boss after he interrupts her

In a letter dated December 22, Thompson wrote, “We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on January 6th. We would like to discuss each such communication with you in detail.”

Now, Jordan’s not speaking. At least, it seems, not without a subpoena.

Jordan might be keeping his lips sealed (for now), but people on Twitter sure have a lot to say about it…

Gym is refusing to testify 🙄 Not the actions of an innocent man. — Debbie (@DebbieSVA) January 10, 2022

Jim Jordan has decided to obstruct a congressional investigation into his involvement in obstructin’ a congressional act. — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) January 10, 2022

Jim Jordan “If they call me, I got nothing to hide.” They called and now Jim Jordan refuses to cooperate with January 6th Committee. — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) January 10, 2022

They have your phone records, Jim. — Lara – S.O.S. from Florida (@MadeInTheUSANJ) January 10, 2022

Jim Jordan has said he’s not going to cooperate with the January 6th committee. How does he find the time to juggle dodging so many investigations? — Rex Zane (@rexzane1) January 10, 2022

Jim Jordan and all of the other GOP congressmen who are being subpoenaed seem to be leaning on the “they can’t arrest all of us” strategy. I think they’re going to find out differently soon enough. — Rex Zane (@rexzane1) January 10, 2022

Hey Gym, where’s your letter addressing the sexual abuse that happened at OSU? — Ty Webb 🇺🇸 (@Ty___Webb) January 10, 2022

Jim Jordan used 4 pages to say… “I’m guilty” https://t.co/l450wUevMK — Tony Michaels 🎙 (@thetonymichaels) January 10, 2022

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.