Jim Jordan is sure acting like a guy who knows he’s totally 100% screwed

For someone who purports to have a law degree and has been working in politics for the last 27 years, you’d think Jim Jordan would have a better idea of how subpoenas work.

(In Gym’s defense, even though he has a Juris Doctor from the Capital University Law School, in 2018, he admitted that he never passed the bar exam… mainly because he never bothered taking it in the first place.)

Related: It sure looks like Jim Jordan is in for one very crappy summer

The anti-LGBTQ congressman told the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack this week that he might consider complying with the subpoena they sent him, but only if he can see what dirt they have on him first.

“Because your subpoena is an unprecedented use of a committee’s compulsory authority against another member,” Jordan said in a six-page letter to the committee, “I respectfully ask for the following material so that I may adequately further respond to your subpoena.”

Response to the January 6th Committee: pic.twitter.com/zO7nPK72QQ — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 25, 2022

To be clear, that’s not how subpoenas work. You either comply with them or you risk being held in contempt. They are non-negotiable and you don’t get a preview of what questions you might be asked ahead of time so you can tailor your testimony accordingly.

In his letter, Jordan, who had at least one phone call with Donald Trump on January 6, also called the subpoena “unprompted” and “plainly unreasonable.”

Related: Eric Trump is trending because of Jim Jordan so you know something stupid happened

Adding a layer of stupidity to this whole thing is that fact that the committee asked for the former college wrestling coach to appear voluntarily back in January, but he refused. So none of this is “unprompted.” And if he really wanted to negotiate, he should have tried five months ago when he still had a little bargaining power.

The committee hasn’t said what it plans to do next, but Jordan has already taken to Twitter to try and distract people from the whole thing by spouting Republican platitudes.

America needs more faith, more family, and more freedom. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 27, 2022

When in doubt, talk about faith, family, and freedom.

Unfortunately for Jordan, most people are seeing right through his act. Now, the responses…

Raise your hand if you insist on the testimony of Jim Jordan about his 10 minute call with Donald Trump during the deadly insurrection. 🤚 — Lara reads banned books in Florida (@MadeInTheUSANJ) May 27, 2022

Freedom from you would be great. — November (@insertcleverid) May 27, 2022

America needs leadership that does not aid in an insurrection or turn a blind eye to sexual abuse Gym. Subpoena Subpoena Subpoena Subpoena Subpoena — craig (@craigtx01) May 27, 2022

In other words, “I will only testify if you give me the documents so I can tailor my testimony to those documents so I know what lies I can tell without getting caught and referred for perjury to DOJ.” — Peace to All (@Laurenciamata) May 27, 2022

America needs Reps that will testify when asked, correct Gym? — Donna (@DonnaVolpe7) May 27, 2022

More honest and intelligent people in public office. You do not qualify. Many in the GOP do not qualify. — Ruth Ann Satchfield (@ruthsatchfield) May 27, 2022