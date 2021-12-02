Jim Jordan’s stupidity knows no bounds in moronic tweet declaring himself “done” with COVID-19

Former college wrestling coach Rep. Jim Jordan took a break from tweeting about how President Biden is responsible for the rising cost of Christmas trees to instead bitch about how he is just sooooo over COVID-19.

This morning, the homophobic lawmaker from Ohio tweeted: “Real America is done with #COVID19. The only people who don’t understand that are Fauci and Biden.”

Real America is done with #COVID19. The only people who don’t understand that are Fauci and Biden. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 2, 2021

OK, first… As the old saying going, “The pandemic isn’t over just because you’re over it.” Not only is the Omicron variant now sweeping across globe, bringing with it the potential for another huge wave of infections and deaths, but the U.S. reported over 2.5 million COVID-19 cases last month alone and ICU beds are still in short supply all across the country. So, sadly, this thing isn’t done. Not even close.

And, second, WTF is “real America”? That’s what most people want to know. Twitter’s been talking about it all morning.

Here’s how people are responding to Jordan’s tweet…

I guess I’m not “Real America” — Diamond Jackson (@eatadog) December 2, 2021

a thousand people are still dying of covid every day. it’s a fact. and facts aren’t like wrestlers being assaulted in a shower room, you can’t just look the other way — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) December 2, 2021

If only COVID-19 was done with “real America” https://t.co/VyitYNJ7RP — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 2, 2021

A good friend of mine has been in the hospital for a month with Covid but yeah… real America is done with Covid. I’ll text him the message. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) December 2, 2021

Real America is done with sleazy politicians who said nothing while dozens of boys were being molested on the wrestling team. How you managed to stay in Congress this long is a mystery. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 2, 2021

“Real America is done with gravity!” *Steps out of 10th story window* Narrator: “Gravity, however, wasn’t done with Real America.” — P.D. White (@whitepatrick) December 2, 2021

Why didn’t you say that before 750k Americans died? I mean really, if you had the power this whole time to end it, why didn’t you use it? Are we done with cancer, too? — Leslieoo7  (@Leslieoo7) December 2, 2021

damn man, I can’t believe you admitted this pic.twitter.com/vMDLkMjN6d — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) December 2, 2021

REAL AMERICANS get the vaccine so we can get rid of Covid — Michael (@Michael98529582) December 2, 2021

The unvaccinated on ventilators aren’t over it Gym — BFQ5280 (@bill_quillen) December 2, 2021

Last week, Jordan accidentally let it slip during an interview that he had COVID-19 over the summer and didn’t tell anyone.

“I’ve had the virus. I don’t talk about my health status with reporters, but I’ve had the coronavirus and recovered,” he told Spectrum News, adding that he believed he was infected “back early in the summer when, that’s when I didn’t feel well, was back when I was in Ohio.”

