over it

Jim Jordan’s stupidity knows no bounds in moronic tweet declaring himself “done” with COVID-19

By

Former college wrestling coach Rep. Jim Jordan took a break from tweeting about how President Biden is responsible for the rising cost of Christmas trees to instead bitch about how he is just sooooo over COVID-19.

Related: Jim Jordan is literally having a panic attack on Twitter about Christmas trees

This morning, the homophobic lawmaker from Ohio tweeted: “Real America is done with #COVID19. The only people who don’t understand that are Fauci and Biden.”

OK, first… As the old saying going, “The pandemic isn’t over just because you’re over it.” Not only is the Omicron variant now sweeping across globe, bringing with it the potential for another huge wave of infections and deaths, but the U.S. reported over 2.5 million COVID-19 cases last month alone and ICU beds are still in short supply all across the country. So, sadly, this thing isn’t done. Not even close.

Related: Val Demings handles Jim Jordan like a boss after he interrupts her

And, second, WTF is “real America”? That’s what most people want to know. Twitter’s been talking about it all morning.

Here’s how people are responding to Jordan’s tweet…

Last week, Jordan accidentally let it slip during an interview that he had COVID-19 over the summer and didn’t tell anyone.

“I’ve had the virus. I don’t talk about my health status with reporters, but I’ve had the coronavirus and recovered,” he told Spectrum News, adding that he believed he was infected “back early in the summer when, that’s when I didn’t feel well, was back when I was in Ohio.”

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.