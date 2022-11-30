Jim Parsons shares the secret to his successful 20-year relationship with his husband

Jim Parsons gave a sweet interview to The Today Show this week. His appearance was to promote his new movie, Spoiler Alert, which hits selected movie theaters this Friday.

Spoiler Alert is a true-life story about a gay man whose world is ripped apart when his husband is diagnosed with a terminal illness. It’s based on the book, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, by Michael Ausiello.

During the interview, Parsons was also asked about his own relationship. He’s been with his partner, Todd Spiewak, for 20 years. They married in 2017.

Parsons was asked what it was about his relationship that had made it last so long. Hollywood relationships are notorious for ending in divorce.

“We’ve been very fortunate,” Parsons said. “We’ve had good health and the rough times have been, fortunately, not too rough. But I do think since the beginning there’s been a true respect for each other, as far as career desires, life desires. And sometimes those life desires, like they did with this movie, mesh up like this, and you’re together 24/7 for a beautiful time.”

“And then [there’s] no love lost when you each have to go another way to do separate projects and be happy for the other one if they’re doing that. Easier said than done, but, yeah, 20 years: We’re managing it.”

Spiewak is an art-director-turned-producer. The two met when they were set up on a blind date. Spiewak’s boss at the time and Parson’s best friend from grad school invited both men out and they hit it off immediately. Spiewak has acted as a producer on Young Sheldon and Call Me Kat.

How Jim Parsons came to make Spoiler Alert

In his Today Show interview, Parsons also revealed how he had come to make Spoiler Alert.

He said he’d been interviewed by TV journalist Ausiello several times. When Ausiello published Spoiler Alert, he asked Parsons if he would host a Q&A with him at Barnes & Noble. Parsons agreed and took a copy of the book away with him on vacation to read.

“My husband Todd watched me read the book, which meant he kinda watched me sob through the book. He was like, ‘Do you think it would be a good movie?’. I said, ‘I don’t know.’ And so he read it, he sobbed at the book, and he said, ‘It would be a good movie. Let’s try to get the rights.’ And so he actually asked Michael at the Q&A if he would consider [selling the rights].”

Watch a trailer for Spoiler Alert below.

