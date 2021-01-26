Horde-Throb?

Jimmy Fallon slides into Steve Kornacki’s office…with scary results

By

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon joined the chorus of adoring voices over MSNBC “map daddy” Steve Kornacki this week. During a segment on The Tonight Show, Fallon surprised Kornacki in his office…and ended up on cleaning duty.

“We once went into his office just to interview him, and it is a mess,” Fallon told his audience.

Footage then showed Fallon navigating the MSNBC office space to find Kornacki’s digs…which were a dreadful mess, chock full of wrappers, boxes, papers and discarded neckties.

“Has he been living in here?” Fallon wondered as he began rifling through the carnage.

Related: Twitter all twitterpated over the return of Steve Kornacki and his board

At a certain point, Fallon then just began shoving papers and random objects into trash bags by the armload. He also attempted to pull an elaborate lattice of scotch tape of a ceiling vent, but aborted when he feared the entire ceiling would collapse.

“You’re welcome, Steve,” Fallon said as he exited the office. “Take a break, you’ve earned it.”

A hidden camera then caught Kornacki’s reaction as he reentered the office. He first wandered the room dazed, before noticing a note from Fallon.

“Dear Steve,” he read. “I thought 2020 was a dumpster fire, and then I saw your office. I just want you to know how much we appreciate you. Here’s to more fun in 2021.”

“PS,” Fallon added. “Learn how to tie your ties.” The statement was a reference to scores of pre-tied neckties the late-night host found strewn about the office.

“Thank you. This is long overdue,” Kornacki said in a message to Fallon. “I appreciate it, it will probably last about a day or two.”

Steve Kornacki, the openly-gay MSNBC statistician, rose to stardom during the 2020 election. Kornacki’s marathon 44-hour nonstop coverage of the election earned him a devoted fanbase, and the nicknames “map daddy,” “chartthrob” and “KorSnacki.” His newfound popularity prompted NBC to hire him as a network sports commentator and People later named him one of the “Sexiest Men Alive.”