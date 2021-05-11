John Barrowman’s damage control amid sexual misconduct scandal is not going well

Things aren’t looking too good for John Barrowman.

Last week, the actor was accused of repeatedly exposing himself to cast and crew members while working on Doctor Who as well as its spin-off series Torchwood. Now, his future on the hit British reality competition Dancing on Ice appears to be in doubt.

Barrowman first joined the show’s judging panel in 2020 after appearing as a contestant way back in 2006. Now, a spokesperson for the network won’t say whether he’ll be returning for Season 14, which is scheduled to air in January 2022.

“Dancing on Ice is not in production at present,” ITV said in a statement. “As such, on-screen talent won’t be attached for the forthcoming series until closer to the time.”

But people are calling for Barrowman to be fired from the show.

You know what, it should be same rule for all. John Barrowman faces calls to be axed from Dancing on Ice after flashing claims https://t.co/GMCdRKh4Nh — Liz O'Brien (@lob2512) May 9, 2021

Conservative MP Alec Shelbrooke said he shouldn’t return, saying producers have a “responsibility with the standards they set” and that it is “incumbent on broadcasters to show they are not condoning such behavior in any way.”

Meanwhile, the BBC says it’s investigating the accusations against Barrowman, as well as his Doctor Who co-star Noel Clark, who is also accused of sexual misconduct on set.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the network said:

The BBC is against all forms of inappropriate behavior and we’re shocked to hear of these allegations. To be absolutely clear, we will investigate any specific allegations made by individuals to the BBC — and if anyone has been subjected to or witnessed inappropriate behavior of any kind we would encourage them to raise it with us directly. We have a zero tolerance approach and robust processes are in place — which are regularly reviewed and updated to reflect best practice — to ensure any complaints or concerns are handled with the utmost seriousness and care.

After Barrowman initially apologized for his “tomfoolery” and “high-spirited behavior” on set, his lawyers claimed he “could not recall” the specific allegations made against him, which include flashing people, slapping his penis against a car window, and draping his genitalia over an actress’ shoulder while she was sitting in a makeup chair.

But producer Julie Gardner certainly remembers. She told Out that she received complaints about the actor’s inappropriate behavior in 2008 and that she “reprimanded him” and made “clear to both John and his agent that behavior of this kind would not be tolerated.”

Barrowman, who has gone radio silent on social media since the scandal broke, recently returned to the Doctor Who franchise and was rumored to be returning again next season; however, producers have not said whether that will happen.