Jonathan Bailey gets his wings, Lauv’s gay bop & Keith Haring: 10 things we’re obsessed with this week

Image Credit: Nick Merzetti/Getty Images/Etsy

Congratulations, we’ve made it through another week.

Somehow more embittered, crippled by pollen allergies, and still nursing a St. Paddy’s Day hangover, but we had the strength to slam our laptops shut at 5 p.m. on Friday. And hey, let’s celebrate that!

Thankfully, we’ve had a smorgasbord of amusing stories in LGBTQ+ news to get us over the workweek hump.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

First, Richard Simmons gave us a scare and then this Madonna fan became our new favorite meme queen. Colton Haynes spilled the tea to Johnny Sibilly, and we got some potentially hot news about the next James Bond.

Plus, we bore witness to an extremely emotional queer Survivor moment and Elon Musk talked about his gay friends. Hmmm.

On other parts of the internet, we immersed ourselves in the lore of LGBTQ+ legends, discovered new bops for the playlist, and reaffirmed our undying love for Jonathan Bailey. (More on that later, but are you even surprised?)

Here are 10 things we’re obsessed with this week…

1. Radiant: The Life and Line of Keith Haring by Brad Gooch

“Your line is your personality.” From murals across the world to the racks of H&M, revolutionary queer artist Keith Haring’s work is everywhere. And that’s kind of the point: the late icon fought throughout the ’80s to make art accessible to the public.

That being said, Haring’s pre-social-media existence makes him a bit of an enigma despite his omnipresent illustrations. Perhaps that’s why exhaustive new biography Radiant: The Life and Line of Keith Haring ($36 at Barnes & Noble) is so fascinating. Exploring his encounters with Warhol, Madonna, and Basquiat, his childhood, and the spirited 1980s New York art scene, the volume brings us just a tiny bit closer to a legend lost too soon.

2. Nature’s D*ck Pics 2024 Calendar

Image Credit: Etsy

We’re nearly a quarter way done with 2024, and if you don’t own a calendar, what the heck are you doing? No wonder you never know what day it is.

Thankfully, this hilarious and frisky option is only $17 on Etsy, with just enough phallic references to be workplace friendly. Who knew the Earth was so naturally freaky?! You might just find your next travel destination in one of these rock-hard formations or reminisce on certain erm, memories . Regardless, you’re supporting a good cause, with a portion of proceeds benefiting national parks and prostate cancer research.

3. Girls5eva Season 3 on Netflix

God bless Girls5eva! The musical comedy series was hiding on Peacock for its first two seasons, but it’s finally getting its flowers after moving to Netflix for its third. The premise was tailor made for music-obsessed gays with a penchant for early aughts nostalgia, following a one-hit-wonder girl group that stages a comeback.

Leading quartet Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, and Renée Elise Goldsberry are impeccably hilarious. With Bareilles behind the piano, their cheesy satirical bops are unsurprisingly catchy AF. Plus, you can bet the jokes-per-minute ratio is insane, considering it’s executive produced by Tina Fey. Honestly, I would go to the tour!

4. Girl on Tops Tees

Image Credit: IFC Center

It’s funny that March is Women’s History Month for the world, because I find myself celebrating the achievements of female icons like Taylor Swift, Kylie Minogue, and Beyoncé daily. I guess I’m just an overachiever.

Nevertheless, I’m obsessed with New York’s IFC Center paying tribute to Hollywood herstory with Girl on Tops, a collection of trendy tees celebrating females in film. We stan these Academy Award winners like they’re pop stars. So, it’s only fitting we start touting our affinities by wearing names like Katheryn Bigelow, Annette Bening, Jane Campion, and Tilda Swinton on our chests, for $35 each.

5. “No New Friends” by Priyanka

To know Canada’s Drag Race winner and We’re Here Season 4 host Priyanka is to be obsessed. “No New Friends” is our latest taste of her upcoming debut LP, and it’s a reminder why the multi-faceted performer’s star continues to rise. With a pulsating beat and lyrics nodding to drag lingo and her fame journey, it’s not just a good drag-queen song. It’s a f*cking banger all on its own! Self-love has never sounded so fierce and self-assured.

We’re honored she blessed us with her presence at last week’s Queerties, now streaming exclusively on WoW Presents Plus.

6. Sassy Storage Canister

Image Credit: Uncommon Goods

You better not be a sassy storage container when I get home! There are some things that just make sense in a gay man’s kitchen: a Dolly Parton dish towel, three forgotten iced coffee cups, Metamucil mixing powder. But, I’d argue, we’ve got to add these cheeky little jars ($58 on Uncommon Goods) to the lexicon.

Who gave them permission to look this brazen?! Suddenly, I’m feeling judged at a Fire Island pool party and I just want a ceramic jar to think I’m cool.

7. Dunkin’s new shoutout to the short men in our lives

Short King Spring is officially here, so we renamed our small iced coffee the “Short King” in the Dunkin’ app. Tag someone you’re celebrating with. pic.twitter.com/9tfi5Bdm2c — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) March 19, 2024

It’s officially Short King Spring –– not to be confused with Hot Gay Summer or Fem Top Fall. The short-dude-dedicated season started out as a social media epigram a few years ago, allowing men under 5’9″ an opportunity to feel their oats.

Now, as perhaps a sign that we’ve lost the plot and/or taken the joke too far, Dunkin’ Donuts –– America’s go-to, no-nonsense coffee chain –– is hopping on the trend. Through March 26, Ben Affleck’s favorite restaurant has renamed small iced coffee orders (approximately $3.99 in their mobile app) the “Short King.” OK, it’s a little silly! But considering Starbucks calls their smallest size a “tall,” I’m living for the petty drama.

8. The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess Vinyl

Image Credit: Urban Outfitters

After her NPR Tiny Desk concert, the world is catching on to what pop-obsessed gays have been screaming: Chappell Roan is about to be huge. In a towering wig and white makeup, the 26-year-old queer popster delivered captivating performances of songs like “Casual,” “Picture You,” and “Red Wine Supernova.” With flamboyant flourishes, gyrating dance moves, and powerhouse vocals, her creativity and performance draws comparisons to The Fame-era Gaga.

As a nod to her theatrical persona, the latest vinyl edition of Roan’s debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess ($64.98 at Urban Outfitters) features a gorgeous sleeve superimposing her in between stage curtains. Snag one of last year’s standout records and get in line for her “Pink Pony Club” now, because soon enough, the line will be reaching the end of the block and trailing ’round the corner.

9. Lauv’s new bop about a boy

Last year, pop singer Lauv came out as “gay but not gay but gay but not gay” in a candid TikTok discussing his sexuality. Now, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter has gotten even more comfortable in owning his sexuality, opening up about his style and romantic evolution online and penning his first-ever song about crushing on a guy.

He’s only teased the currently unreleased track –– entitled “Potential” –– on social media, but it sounds like a certified bop. “I know we could be special / I’ll sell you on the vision but this heart is not for rental,” he sings over heavy synths.

Now, I’ve been crushing HARD on Lauv since “I Like Me Better,” so I’m especially excited to see what his new era holds. And more importantly, it’s encouraging to know he feels confident enough to share it with us.

10. Jonathan Bailey dancing in angel wings

?NEW? Jonny attending the LOEWE “Crafted World” exhibition in Shanghai!



?: jonathan.anderson stories ?? #jonathanbailey pic.twitter.com/Q7QesA6Z4x — Jonathan Bailey Daily ? (@jbaileydaily) March 21, 2024

Jonathan Bailey, did it hurt? When you fell from heaven?

No further comment.