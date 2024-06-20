Milk does more than the body good.

Jonathan Bailey is turning one of the sexiest scenes from Fellow Travelers into a way to raise funds for his brand new LGBTQ+ charity.

On Thursday, Bailey launched The Shameless Fund, which will raise money for LGBTQ+ initiatives by partnering with global brands, by debuting the charity’s first “thirsty” collaboration with Loewe.

To kick things off with a splash, The Shameless Fund debuted an evocative T-shirt that features milk dripping down from the collar that reads “Drink Your Milk.”

Get that (vitamin) D!

Of course, the spilled milk merch refers to a sexually charged scene between Hawk and Timmy in Showtime’s queer historical miniseries.

“That is a line in Fellow Travelers, immaculately and robustly performed by Matt Bomer in a way that I think will send shudders through many people in the best possible way,” Bailey told Vogue. “I wanted his performance to be immortalized, and I wanted my character’s reaction to it to be immortalized as well. I think this T-shirt does just that.”

In case you need a refresher to quench your thirst:

In a follow-up Instagram post, Bailey explained his inspiration for the T-shirt and why he knew he had to enlist the services of Loewe’s gay creative director Jonathan Anderson for the project.

“In a splat, the design of the Drink Your Milk T-shirt appeared in my head one fine morning,” Bailey wrote, “and I knew @jonathan.anderson was the only person playful, creative and horny enough to flip that vision into a reality.”

After noting it’s the “first of many proud collaborations,” Bailey expanded on the mission of The Shameless Fund.

“The Shameless Fund is a passion project that will support international, national and grassroots LGBTQ+ non-profits to forge a world where every LGBTQ+ person can live autheincally, love freely and thrive without the burdens of discrimination, oppression or shame,” the 36-year-old shared.

The Wicked hunk then kept up the cheeky references by saying the Loewe shirt is “for anyone who’s ever tasted milk.” Gulp!

Since Bailey had forged a friendship with Anderson after becoming a frequent guest at Loewe runway shows, the fashion designer was eager to get involved once they had a conversation about the work The Shameless Fund wanted to accomplish.

“I’m a strong believer in using fashion to share information, educate, and support great causes, so when Jonathan Bailey called with this idea, there was no way I could refuse,” Anderson told Vogue.

“I wanted to support The Shameless Fund for both its goals in advocating for LGBTQ rights and for Jonathan himself—he’s incredibly inspiring. He’s someone who really wears his heart on his sleeve—I love his dedication to his craft, to culture, and to being a champion for the LGBTQ community.”

Interestingly, Bailey actually previewed the Drink Your Milk t-shirt a few months ago after a clip of him wiggling his hips in a pair of angel wings went viral.

Without revealing exact figures, Loewe will make a donation to The Shameless Fund for every t-shirt sold.

So save your coins, because the Drink Your Milk shirts will be available starting on June 27th at select Loewe stores and on their official website for $235.

In the meantime, check out a few more shots of Bailey rocking various Loewe fits in the past:

