Jonathan Groff’s tears of joy, a pantsless drum corps, & Fireman Sam’s hair appointment

Check out the docuseries that puts the final nail in Armie Hammer’s coffin, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Teacher demonstrated for the girls.
Lil Nas X got the Monkeypox vaccine.
Jonathan Groff cried tears of joy.
A dad gave the speech of the century.
The Boston Crusaders practiced outside.
Kevin realized he was at a gay bar.
Mister Sydney worked on Fireman Sam.
Joe Hegyes and Andrew Muscarella discussed their year books.
Aaron Carter gave a show.
And Bad Bunny danced with a fan.
mz.sam
Hottie Fireman Sam looks amazing all buffed and shiny!….But wonder how hot he looked without being lasered?
bachy
I couldn’t stand Jonathan Groff on Glee! But I’ve come since to have tremendous respect for the actor, particularly after his performance in the Looking series, and movie.
nm4047
apart from singing in one (which is his background) was a difference between the two characters he played?
bachy
@nm4047: I’m really not sure. Didn’t watch a lot of Glee! but I recall that Jesse St. James was a bit of a smug assh*le? The Patrick Murray character in Looking had more depth, vulnerability; was more dimensional, more relatable.