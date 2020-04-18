Jwan Yosef’s new uniform, Tuc Watkins’ plank, & Luke Evans’ dance party

View this post on Instagram

Often times I feel as if we are scared of ourselves. We shy away from things we are good at because we are scared that we will be great at it and if we are great at it, it becomes a responsibility to uphold. We scare ourselves out of greatness because we may think we aren’t strong, smart or experienced enough to hold on to this greatness. But that’s one of the biggest obstacles we must get through in order to be great. Coming to the realization that we are beyond incredible, beyond capable and we CAN uphold that greatness. Don’t put yourself down and out just because you think you aren’t good enough for what you have been given. Believe that you can learn and grow into the vessel that is strong enough to deliver greatness. Because you are.? . . . Photo by @jevonphoenix . . . #model #modeling #commercialmodel #blackmalemodels #bodypositivity #selflove #nycmodels #tattoomodel #beard #beardgang #melanin #photography