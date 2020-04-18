Jwan Yosef’s new uniform, Tuc Watkins’ plank, & Luke Evans’ dance party

This week new details emerged in the Jussie Smollett case, Aaron Schock socially distanced himself from reality, and San Francisco Pride announced a full cancellation of this year’s festivities. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Joshua Cruz tanned on the fire escape.
View this post on Instagram
Often times I feel as if we are scared of ourselves. We shy away from things we are good at because we are scared that we will be great at it and if we are great at it, it becomes a responsibility to uphold. We scare ourselves out of greatness because we may think we aren’t strong, smart or experienced enough to hold on to this greatness. But that’s one of the biggest obstacles we must get through in order to be great. Coming to the realization that we are beyond incredible, beyond capable and we CAN uphold that greatness. Don’t put yourself down and out just because you think you aren’t good enough for what you have been given. Believe that you can learn and grow into the vessel that is strong enough to deliver greatness. Because you are.? . . . Photo by @jevonphoenix . . . #model #modeling #commercialmodel #blackmalemodels #bodypositivity #selflove #nycmodels #tattoomodel #beard #beardgang #melanin #photography
Pietro Boselli stayed in isolation.
Antony Tran stayed home.
Tuc Watkins planked.
Ryan Cleary made brownies.
Keiynan Lonsdale gave thanks.
Luke Evans danced all afternoon.
Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman had a seat.
Terry Miller matched his gear.
Tom Daley used a chair.
Jwan Yosef lost his shirt.
Simon Sherry-Wood stayed Gucci.
Keegan Whicker worked from home.
Jake Bain went blonde.
Dyllón Burnside fed his thirst.
Brooke Lynn Hytes grew a mustache.
Derrick Gordon jogged in a mask.
Matteo Lane set sail.
Dexter Mayfield floated with a bird.
Ryan Jamaal Swain forgot the day.
And Daniel Newman cleaned his room.