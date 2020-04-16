blowback

Gay Twitter has a lot to say about Aaron Schock partying with boys in Cabo during quarantine

By · 8 comments
BE MY QUARANTINE

While the rest of the world has been hunkered down in their homes trying to slow the spread of coronavirus, former GOP Rep. Aaron Schock has been pounding back margaritas with a gaggle of gays on the beach in Mexico, and Gay Twitter™ is not happy about it.

Photos of Schock enjoying the empty beaches, bars, and restaurants in Cabo San Lucas with a group of Instagays began circulating online earlier this week. West Hollywood political activist (and sometimes Queerty contributor) James Duke Mason was one of the first to break the news on Facebook.

“So not only is Aaron Schock a disgraced ex-politician who spent years voting against the rights of his own people (and STILL hasn’t apologized),” Mason wrote, “he’s also a moron who is partying with friends in Mexico DURING A GLOBAL QUARANTINE.”

Now, here’s what Gay Twitter™ has had a lot to say about the matter…

Schock came out as gay on Instagram last month. In his coming out statement, he wrote: “I can live openly now as a gay man because of the extraordinary, brave people who had the courage to fight for our rights when I did not: community activists, leaders, and ordinary LGBT folks.”

Now, not only is he living openly because of the sacrifices made by queer people, but of those made by all the responsible people who have been staying home in an effort to save human lives.

