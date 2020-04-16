Gay Twitter has a lot to say about Aaron Schock partying with boys in Cabo during quarantine

While the rest of the world has been hunkered down in their homes trying to slow the spread of coronavirus, former GOP Rep. Aaron Schock has been pounding back margaritas with a gaggle of gays on the beach in Mexico, and Gay Twitter™ is not happy about it.

Photos of Schock enjoying the empty beaches, bars, and restaurants in Cabo San Lucas with a group of Instagays began circulating online earlier this week. West Hollywood political activist (and sometimes Queerty contributor) James Duke Mason was one of the first to break the news on Facebook.

“So not only is Aaron Schock a disgraced ex-politician who spent years voting against the rights of his own people (and STILL hasn’t apologized),” Mason wrote, “he’s also a moron who is partying with friends in Mexico DURING A GLOBAL QUARANTINE.”

So not only is Aaron Schock a disgraced ex-politician who spent years voting against the rights of his own people (and… Posted by James Duke Mason on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Now, here’s what Gay Twitter™ has had a lot to say about the matter…

Is there some kind of rule that Aaron Schock has to show up to let you know you're looking at the worst people in the world? — beggarscantbechoosers (@kevintduffy) April 14, 2020

this gay is really out here saying #stayhome while on a beach getaway with AARON SCHOCK. someone please get her a brain transplant asap. pic.twitter.com/ArpMIEezsk — Vincent (@vnctrth) April 14, 2020

Do you think Aaron Schock has a limit on the number of times per year he can use the Notes app for a drawn out, awful apology? Or did he get the premium account for unlimited fuck-ups? — Adam Beck (@adamsbeck) April 14, 2020

I bet Aaron Schock is inviting guys over despite quarantine…. — Category Is: Depression, but Sexy (@tallgayginger) April 13, 2020

Wow @aaronschock went from homophobe to every negative stereotype about gays REAL fast. https://t.co/bs5eodTNF7 — Ari Cohn (@AriCohn) April 15, 2020

Aaron Schock is behaving like total garbage; in such a crazy world, it’s kind of nice to know at least one thing’s consistent. — Jack (@GayLaVie) April 15, 2020

But it doesn’t stop there…

Nothing about this Aaron Schock drama is shocking. We need new villains! — B (@the_petshopboy) April 15, 2020

the fact that somewhere, a lone gay man checks Aaron Schock's tagged photos every week to see if he's done anything newly cancellable, is what keeps me going — Brendan Wetmore (@BrendanWetmore) April 15, 2020

All the yt gays tweeting in disgust of that Aaron Schock photo but are still friends with and still follow those people pic.twitter.com/Qm89yOFxIk — Meecham (@MrMeriweather) April 14, 2020

Has anyone even attempted to reach out to friends of Aaron Schock and ask them how they can be friends with someone who actively tried to take their rights away and make their lives worse? — ????? ? | IG: @JPB.LDN (@JamesPMBerry) April 15, 2020

I'd say that Aaron Schock should just fucking stay in Mexico but Republicans have already put that country through enough. — Grant Ginder (@GrantGinder) April 14, 2020

Schock came out as gay on Instagram last month. In his coming out statement, he wrote: “I can live openly now as a gay man because of the extraordinary, brave people who had the courage to fight for our rights when I did not: community activists, leaders, and ordinary LGBT folks.”

Now, not only is he living openly because of the sacrifices made by queer people, but of those made by all the responsible people who have been staying home in an effort to save human lives.

Related: How do you solve a problem like the toxic white gays who party with Aaron Schock?