Jake Bain’s bloom, Ronnie Woo’s new man, & Pietro Boselli’s foot rub

This week the BBC got our hearts pounding with a throwback fitness clip, Zac Efron reflected on his “stupid” body, and guys stayed occupied with the quarantine pillow challenge. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Myles Stephenson enjoyed the sun.

DJ Alex Lo practiced cooking.

Day 26: Master Degree Culinary Arts approved ????

Jake Bain found the flowers.

Caption this…??

Austin Mahone took some pills.

Ukrainian pop star Vitaliy Kozlovskiy got some Vitamin D.

Darren Young made a Pride mask.

Antony Tran submerged himself.

Summer 2018. By @lucasmurnaghan ?

Yona Knight-Wisdom played games.

Jake Choi had a tropical drink.

Keegan Whicker broke a sweat.

Jon Kortajarena stayed fit.

Workout done ??

Ronnie Woo got another pup.

Hey everyone! Please say hello to Unagi Don! He is a 3-month old 1/2 hooda fuknose, 1/2 reelgudboi. Oh yeah, he was also born with a stub as a tail, so he might also be 1/4 hamster. The rescue organization said his mom got around (you do you, gurl) so we have no idea what he is or how big he will get, but I’m really hoping he becomes a beautiful dragon. Funny enough, we already had plans to get another puppy this summer, but because of quarantine we adopted early and now actually have the time to groom this little guy into the killer attack dog that we’ve always wanted (unlike Taco & Queso who refuse to attack anybody). In all seriousness though, Unagi Don is already proving to be super smart and super cute after only a few days being at home (so obviously I’m rubbing off on him). He had explosive, demonic diarrhea the other night, farts a lot, and pees all over his own leg because he doesn’t know how his weewee works yet, so yeah, I’m definitely rubbing off on him. Nonetheless, it doesn’t matter to me because he is my silver lining with everything going on right now. You all know that I’m already obsessed with my girls, Taco & Queso, but there is something special about puppy energy that is so fun and rejuvenating. Cheers to my new good boy and our life together! ?

Derrick Gordon made the living room his runway.

I guess I’m just feeling it ?????

Titanius Maximus opened up.

PRIVATE SHOW #PAPI #BBC

Pietro Boselli checked his feet.

Cheyenne Parker stayed in bed.

Johnny Weir got dressed up.

Michael Evans Behling went outside.

I was outside here

Steve Grand refused to wear pants.

James Yates took his gym outside.

Fuelled by caramel shortbread

Brian Justin Crum prayed for rain.

Sending you love ?

Jason Derulo spent the whole day by the pool.

Spent the whole day by the pool

Keiynan Lonsdale worked out at home.

Aidan Faminoff planted a strawberry bush.

Karamo Brown went for a morning run.

Ryan O’Connell tried a face mask.

Do I seem unhinged yet

And Simon Dunn made coffee.

??

