Jake Bain’s bloom, Ronnie Woo’s new man, & Pietro Boselli’s foot rub

This week the BBC got our hearts pounding with a throwback fitness clip, Zac Efron reflected on his “stupid” body, and guys stayed occupied with the quarantine pillow challenge. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Myles Stephenson enjoyed the sun.
DJ Alex Lo practiced cooking.
Jake Bain found the flowers.
Austin Mahone took some pills.
Ukrainian pop star Vitaliy Kozlovskiy got some Vitamin D.
Darren Young made a Pride mask.
Antony Tran submerged himself.
Yona Knight-Wisdom played games.
Jake Choi had a tropical drink.
Keegan Whicker broke a sweat.
Jon Kortajarena stayed fit.
Ronnie Woo got another pup.
Derrick Gordon made the living room his runway.
Titanius Maximus opened up.
Pietro Boselli checked his feet.
Cheyenne Parker stayed in bed.
Johnny Weir got dressed up.
Michael Evans Behling went outside.
Steve Grand refused to wear pants.
James Yates took his gym outside.
Brian Justin Crum prayed for rain.
Jason Derulo spent the whole day by the pool.
Keiynan Lonsdale worked out at home.
Aidan Faminoff planted a strawberry bush.
Karamo Brown went for a morning run.
Ryan O’Connell tried a face mask.
And Simon Dunn made coffee.