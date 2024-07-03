If we didn’t know any better, we would think we just fell out of a coconut tree.

For the bulk of Joe Biden‘s presidency, Kamala Harris has polled as one of the most unpopular VPs in recent memory. She was viewed as disorganized and ineffective; or in even less flattering terms, the real-life Selina Meyer.

Over the last several months, however, Harris’ poll numbers have been rising. And now, the first female vice president in U.S. history is outpolling her boss in a head-to-head matchup against his criminally convicted predecessor.

On its face, the story seems inexplicable. But there is a lot of added backstory. We did not, as it turns out, just fall out of a coconut tree. We exist in the context of all in which we live, and what came before us.

And that context is… Democrats are freaking out about Biden! As a result, many are looking towards Kamala, and realizing maybe she isn’t so bad?

In fact, she may actually be… brilliant?

The KHive is exploding, and it’s time to get on board.

On this day one year ago, Vice President Kamala Harris said, “you think you just fell out of a coconut tree?” pic.twitter.com/Vh5OTv3XlF — Know Your Meme (@knowyourmeme) May 10, 2024

For those unaware of nerdy political memes–a.k.a. the mentally sane–Kamala’s rabid online fans are members of the KHive. A riff on Beyoncé’s ardent fan base, the Beyhive, the KHive rallies around its queen in the face of online critics.

The Los Angeles Times explained the phenomenon in 2021, quoting one Kamala’s leading stans.

“We anticipated the misogyny and racism that she would experience,” said Eric Chavous, an attorney in New York. “We wanted to make sure there are people out there fighting for her.”

Harris, who previously served as California’s attorney general and junior U.S. senator, has the presidential background. Raised by an Indian mother and Jamaican father, her political ascent is historic.

She’s also 59 years old, which would make her the youngest Democratic or Republican nominee since 2012 (the Republicans haven’t nominated someone younger than 59 since George W. Bush in 2004).

The support around Harris is becoming so unanimous, even the notoriously derisive Bernie Bros are getting on board!

KHive + BernieBros gonna be the feel good story of the decade — Natalie Shure (@nataliesurely) July 2, 2024

As you may notice, the Kamala craze isn’t as much about policy as… the memes are really, really good! We can imagine what can be, and be unburdened by what has been. Presidential politics isn’t actually about politics.

It’s about entertainment!

Kamala Harris “unburdened by what has been” for 4 straight minutes pic.twitter.com/A2TuSjhPmP — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) July 1, 2024

Is there another politician who can imitate a mom from New Jersey and sitting U.S. senator? We think not!

Kamala Harris recalls meeting her New Jerseyan mother-in-law for the first time pic.twitter.com/QuC8siEd3q — Behind 2020 (@behind2020) July 21, 2019

While we were all busy watching Kevin McCarthy fall apart, we missed VP Kamala Harris doing an impression of Sen. Bennet’s deep voice during his swearing in and it’s hilarious. pic.twitter.com/3Lug1fUAvM — Nate Morris (@_natemorris) January 4, 2023

As a steadfast ally of the LGBTQ+ community, it’s easy to imagine Harris grooving at a Pride event or judging queens on RuPaul. And if there’s one thing about gays, we know how to support a diva.

Especially one who can beat Trump!

so khive pilled right now i am about to transcend and exist in the context of all in which i live, and what came before me — anthony musa (@anthonydmusa) July 2, 2024

all this talk about the KHive has me suddenly remembering the 2020 Twink of Death pic.twitter.com/ufiOu8Mk3t — Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) July 2, 2024

One major positive of the Kamala presidency is that it will make Maya Rudolph very rich — Nikolaj🍦🇺🇦 (@nikicaga) July 2, 2024

chief of staff: madam President, very good news. You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.



Kamala Harris [ munching kerrygold block of unburned by what has been ]: hot damn. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) July 2, 2024

