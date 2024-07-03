Kamala Harris

If we didn’t know any better, we would think we just fell out of a coconut tree.

For the bulk of Joe Biden‘s presidency, Kamala Harris has polled as one of the most unpopular VPs in recent memory. She was viewed as disorganized and ineffective; or in even less flattering terms, the real-life Selina Meyer.

Over the last several months, however, Harris’ poll numbers have been rising. And now, the first female vice president in U.S. history is outpolling her boss in a head-to-head matchup against his criminally convicted predecessor.

On its face, the story seems inexplicable. But there is a lot of added backstory. We did not, as it turns out, just fall out of a coconut tree. We exist in the context of all in which we live, and what came before us.

And that context is… Democrats are freaking out about Biden! As a result, many are looking towards Kamala, and realizing maybe she isn’t so bad?

In fact, she may actually be… brilliant?

The KHive is exploding, and it’s time to get on board.

For those unaware of nerdy political memes–a.k.a. the mentally sane–Kamala’s rabid online fans are members of the KHive. A riff on Beyoncé’s ardent fan base, the Beyhive, the KHive rallies around its queen in the face of online critics.

The Los Angeles Times explained the phenomenon in 2021, quoting one Kamala’s leading stans.

“We anticipated the misogyny and racism that she would experience,” said Eric Chavous, an attorney in New York. “We wanted to make sure there are people out there fighting for her.”

Harris, who previously served as California’s attorney general and junior U.S. senator, has the presidential background. Raised by an Indian mother and Jamaican father, her political ascent is historic.

She’s also 59 years old, which would make her the youngest Democratic or Republican nominee since 2012 (the Republicans haven’t nominated someone younger than 59 since George W. Bush in 2004).

The support around Harris is becoming so unanimous, even the notoriously derisive Bernie Bros are getting on board!

As you may notice, the Kamala craze isn’t as much about policy as… the memes are really, really good! We can imagine what can be, and be unburdened by what has been. Presidential politics isn’t actually about politics.

It’s about entertainment!

Is there another politician who can imitate a mom from New Jersey and sitting U.S. senator? We think not!

As a steadfast ally of the LGBTQ+ community, it’s easy to imagine Harris grooving at a Pride event or judging queens on RuPaul. And if there’s one thing about gays, we know how to support a diva.

Especially one who can beat Trump!

