Kellyanne Conway is reportedly DC’s most eligible bachelorette as single men can’t stop asking her out

Kellyanne Conway‘s bitter milkshake is bringing all the proud boys to the yard!

Since announcing her divorce from husband George Conway earlier this month, the 56-year-old MAGA maven has somehow seen her popularity rise amid a certain sect of horny men in the nation’s capital.

Despite not being able to remove the one term, twice impeached former president’s stink, Conway is now a hot commodity and has been receiving a flood of dating offers as single dudes are lining up to give her their digits, according to a report by the highly reputable RadarOnline.com.

“Getting divorced from George has been like a green light for men in D.C. Everywhere she goes, someone comes over to give her his number,” a source told the outlet. “She is literally living her best life!”

Perhaps reflecting just how absurd the blonde conservative firebrand’s unexpected ascension to the top of Washington dating pool has become, another source joked that “Kellyanne is the new Pete Davidson.” Apologies to Pete!

But it looks like we may be getting ahead of ourselves. Despite allegedly “loving” the attention, the former White House Senior Counselor isn’t quite ready to drain the swamp of eligible bachelors just yet.

“Kellyanne is dealing with a lot at the moment,” an insider added. “Her priority is her divorce and her children. That is what she is focused on right now, not dating.” Sorry GOP bros, she’s swiping left for now!

While we’re taking these reports of Kellyanne being the Carrie Bradshaw of America First with a grain of salt, the demise of her and George’s marriage seemed to be a long time coming.

The toxic couple had been married for about 15 years when Kellyanne first joined Donald Trump‘s 2016 presidential campaign, which eventually led to a position in the White House from 2017 to 2020.

It was during those years that the duo’s fraught relationship began to make headlines as George turned into one of the Trump administration’s biggest critics, while Kellyanne continued to work with the then-president.

In August 2020, Kellyanne disclosed she was stepping away from the flailing White House and George revealed he was leaving The Lincoln Project, the group he formed with other patriotic anti-Trump Republicans, in order to focus on their family.

Their troubles grew like a biblical plague to the point where Kellyanne felt the need to air her dirty laundry on national television.

“George owes no allegiance to a political party or a presidential candidate,” Kellyanne told CNN in June 2022. “But his vows to me, I feel, were broken because we were all in.”

On March 4th, Kellyanne and George announced they were calling it quits after 22 years of holy matrimony.

“We are in the final stages of an amicable divorce,” the doomed couple said in a statement. “We married more than two decades ago, cherish the many happy years (and four corgis) we’ve shared, and above all else, our four incredible children, who remain the heartbeat of our family and our top priority.”

Among their four kids is TikTok influencer Claudia Conway, who has made a name for herself over the years by bashing her parents and their conservative politics.

In recent days, Claudia’s moved her social media superpowers over to Twitter where the 18-year-old has brought the country together by savagely trolling the hell out of garbage Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

As of the time of publishing, Claudia had yet to comment on the witchy spell her mother has cast on the men of Washington, DC.