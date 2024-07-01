This just in: Kellyanne Conway doesn’t approve of liars.

Speaking to Sean Hannity on Friday night, the 57-year-old accused the Biden campaign of “gaslighting” the American people for claiming the 81-year-old president is cognitively fit for the job when clearly his debate performance last Thursday suggested otherwise.

“There is no breaking news in what we saw last night,” she said. “It is an unforgivable, inexcusable disgrace that we as a nation have been gaslit.”

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

Kellyanne, who famously coined the term “alternative facts” during a Meet the Press interview in 2017, then proceeded to do exactly what she accused the other side of doing.

“For all the talk today about who should replace Biden, I want to talk about the other side of the ledger: Donald Trump won that debate,” she lied.

To be clear: In order to “win” a debate, a person must present facts, which the convicted ex-president did not do. He was just as unhinged as Biden, but in a different way.

While Biden appeared slow and struggled, at times, to articulate his thoughts, according to fact checkers, Trump made over 30 false claims during the 90 minute debate.

His lies ranged from his usual gripes about 2020 election fraud, to saying Biden wants to quadruple everyone’s taxes, to alleging Europe refuses to sell American cars, to accusing Democrats of executing babies after birth, and more.

The gaslighting was endless.

Speaking to Hannity on Friday, Kellyanne applauded her old boss for focusing on the key issues of his campaign, calling him a “very complicated man with very simple ideas.”

Meanwhile, Biden, she said, was a “simple man” with “complicated ideas that no one could follow, including him.”

“The way the two men handled each other was so disparate. Donald Trump won that debate as much as Joe Biden lost it.”

Even Biden has acknowledged he didn’t give a great debate performance, telling a crowd in North Carolina the next day, “I know I’m not a young man, to state the obvious. I don’t walk as easy as I used to. I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to. But I know what I do know: I know how to tell the truth.”

Then this morning, his campaign followed up those remarks up with a new attack ad against Trump, highlighting several of Trump’s lies.

Folks, I know I’m not a young man, but I know how to do this job.



I know how to tell the truth. Donald Trump does not.



Watch our new ad. pic.twitter.com/xhOD1KfGfO — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 1, 2024

Kellyanne hasn’t indicated what, if any, role she might play in 78-year-old Trump’s 2024 campaign.

She initially served as his campaign manager in 2016 and then as Senior Counselor to the President from 2017 to 2020, when she abruptly quit to try and save her marriage and repair the damage working in the White House did to her family.

Her teenage lesbian daughter, Claudia, told The Times recently that she really, really, really hopes her mom doesn’t work for Trump again, saying she “wouldn’t like” it if she chose to join his campaign.

“If she is to do that … it’s her life, her career. I do think that her head is in a completely different space now than it was in 2016. She has evolved so much,” the 19-year-old said.

Unfortunately, Kellyanne’s interview with Hannity doesn’t seem to reflect any sort of evolution.

Don't forget to share: