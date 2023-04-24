Kevin Bacon goes viral, and triggers the haters, with cute, drag-lovin’ video

Actor Kevin Bacon has prompted a huge reaction with a video he posted, also featuring his wife Kyra Sedgwick, protesting drag bans.
In the clip, posted yesterday, the couple dance together and wear T-shirts saying, “Drag is an art, drag is a right”. The soundtrack is “Karma” by Taylor Swift.
In the accompanying caption, Bacon says, “#DragBans are bad karma. Right now, drag performers and the LGBTQIA+ community need our help. Shop the @SixDegreesofKB campaign supporting the @ACLU Drag Defense Fund or make a gift https://bit.ly/DragisArt #DragIsARight.”
Pretty innocuous, right?
Apparently not. In less than 12 hours, the tweet has had over 11k comments. Many have thanked Bacon for highlighting the issue and showing support. On TikTok, the original video has racked up over a quarter of a million likes.
Drag bans
Since the start of the year, several states have debated legislation reclassifying drag as “adult” cabaret, and banning any such performances from venues where it might be seen by children.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed such a law in February. Florida has also sent similar legislation to the desk of Governor Ron DeSantis. It has already prompted one Florida Pride organization to cancel its 2023 parade, to avoid the risk of prosecution.
However, not everyone applauded Bacon. The actor shot to fame in the 1980s movie, Footloose, which was about a town where dancing was banned. Some said they wished Bacon was still banned from breaking out some moves.
So glad I’ve given up Hollywood movies.— Michele ⚜️ Rousseau 🌹 (@MicheleRoussea7) April 24, 2023
Nobody gives a shit if your husband wants to put on a dress and call himself Shirley. Don’t do it in front of kids. What is so difficult to understand about this?— Mike Harlow (@NotMikeHarlow) April 24, 2023
I will never watch any of your movies ever again.— rafaela🚜🚜🚜 (@SteenksRafaela) April 24, 2023
Bacon, unsurprisingly was also blasted as a “groomer”. The level of hatred directed toward the video on Twitter was relentless, prompting bemusement among others.
Lizzo shows support for drag performers
Bacon was not the only celebrity to speak out against drag bans over the weekend. At her show on Friday night in Knoxville, Lizzo made plain her views on Tennessee’s recent drag-ban law. She invited a platoon of drag queens to join her on stage. The group included the likes of Aquaria, Kandy Muse, Asia O’Hara and Vanessa Vanji.
“In light of recent and tragic events and current events, I was told by people on the internet, ‘Cancel your shows in Tennessee,’ ‘Don’t go to Tennessee,’” Lizzo said during her concert. “Their reason was valid, but why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most?”
“Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences?” added Lizzo.
Although Governor Lee signed the adult performance law in February, a federal judge temporarily blocked it in late March. They deemed the wording to be too vague.
London_resistance
Oh dear oh dear
this is like seeing someone you half liked announcing he’s become born again
In me it evokes feelings of both scorn and contempt, much like when I see Dylan mulvaney’s latest silly video mocking women.
DBMC
Poor dear. Did the people living their lives without it affecting you in any way trigger you?
Vince
Nice new screen name troll.
ShaverC
Celebrities are so out of touch. Drag is not a “right”. When did drag queens become the spokespeople for gays?
DBMC
You know who are not spokespeople for gays? Anti-drag conservatives.
London_resistance
“DBMC -You know who are not spokespeople for gays? Anti-drag conservatives.”
What about anti drag socialists? Do we count for anything?
We don’t like drag because it mock women and isn’t progressive or remotely left wing
Mister P
Drag is a form of expression that is a right.
When did you become the spokesperson for us?
ShaverC
I’m assuming you’re talking about the First Amendment. No where in it does it say you have a right to dress as a woman and perform in front of people. No one cared about drag queens until they started trying to make themselves “family” entertainment… they are not.
DBMC
Shaver, so you’re one of those originalists who think that if the founding fathers didn’t specifically include something it’s not protected?
London_resistance
“Mister P- Drag is a form of expression that is a right.- When did you become the spokesperson for us?”
I’ve always found drag repulsive. And lesbians and women find it offensive and repulsive. I’ve never understood why it represents gay culture. It’s not my gay culture.
When did YOU, Miss P, get to become the class monitor telling us what we can and cannot criticise?
Terrycloth
Nowhere in that bible.book.does it say away from drag queens either
Max
it’s obvious the angered conservatives like to mold their anglocentric religion as they see fit into a hate-filled fest against everyone else but themselves.
Mister P
There is a long history of drag as family entertainment. Milton Berle and Flip Wilson did it on TV.
The First Amendment covers a lot of things that are not explicitly expressed.
ShaverC
There is a difference between cross dressing for a joke and drag.
dbmcvey
Shavey, who decides what that difference is? You? DeSantis? If parents take their kids to drag story hour it’s none of your business.
Vince
Funny that the bitchers are the same religious bigots in footloose. The dancing is poetic.