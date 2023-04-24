Kevin Bacon goes viral, and triggers the haters, with cute, drag-lovin’ video

Kevin Bacon (Photo: Shutterstock)

Actor Kevin Bacon has prompted a huge reaction with a video he posted, also featuring his wife Kyra Sedgwick, protesting drag bans.

In the clip, posted yesterday, the couple dance together and wear T-shirts saying, “Drag is an art, drag is a right”. The soundtrack is “Karma” by Taylor Swift.

In the accompanying caption, Bacon says, “#DragBans are bad karma. Right now, drag performers and the LGBTQIA+ community need our help. Shop the @SixDegreesofKB campaign supporting the @ACLU Drag Defense Fund or make a gift https://bit.ly/DragisArt #DragIsARight.”

#DragBans are bad karma. Right now, drag performers and the LGBTQIA+ community need our help. Shop the @SixDegreesofKB campaign supporting the @ACLU Drag Defense Fund or make a gift https://t.co/Ef2Eiz8Mzg #DragIsARight pic.twitter.com/BUyfecVFA4 — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) April 23, 2023

Pretty innocuous, right?

Apparently not. In less than 12 hours, the tweet has had over 11k comments. Many have thanked Bacon for highlighting the issue and showing support. On TikTok, the original video has racked up over a quarter of a million likes.

Drag bans

Since the start of the year, several states have debated legislation reclassifying drag as “adult” cabaret, and banning any such performances from venues where it might be seen by children.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed such a law in February. Florida has also sent similar legislation to the desk of Governor Ron DeSantis. It has already prompted one Florida Pride organization to cancel its 2023 parade, to avoid the risk of prosecution.

However, not everyone applauded Bacon. The actor shot to fame in the 1980s movie, Footloose, which was about a town where dancing was banned. Some said they wished Bacon was still banned from breaking out some moves.

The reverend was right. — ? Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) April 24, 2023

Kevin Bacon is dead to me pic.twitter.com/DNWb9NSl7l — AlphaFox (@Alphafox78) April 24, 2023

How can I create more degrees of separation between myself and Kevin Bacon? — Venice Allan (@roseveniceallan) April 24, 2023

So glad I’ve given up Hollywood movies. — Michele ⚜️ Rousseau 🌹 (@MicheleRoussea7) April 24, 2023

Nobody gives a shit if your husband wants to put on a dress and call himself Shirley. Don’t do it in front of kids. What is so difficult to understand about this? — Mike Harlow (@NotMikeHarlow) April 24, 2023

I will never watch any of your movies ever again. — rafaela🚜🚜🚜 (@SteenksRafaela) April 24, 2023

Bacon, unsurprisingly was also blasted as a “groomer”. The level of hatred directed toward the video on Twitter was relentless, prompting bemusement among others.

If you're looking for a whole bunch of awful, bigoted blue checkmarks to block, well, the replies to this are today's honeypot.



Also, kudos to Kevin Bacon for being awesome. https://t.co/bNiMo1MXro — Damion Schubert – @[email protected] (@ZenOfDesign) April 24, 2023

People are surprised that Kevin Bacon is taking a political position on drag bans? He literally starred in a movie about religious extremists banning art! — Herostratus (@Herostratus356) April 24, 2023

Lizzo shows support for drag performers

Bacon was not the only celebrity to speak out against drag bans over the weekend. At her show on Friday night in Knoxville, Lizzo made plain her views on Tennessee’s recent drag-ban law. She invited a platoon of drag queens to join her on stage. The group included the likes of Aquaria, Kandy Muse, Asia O’Hara and Vanessa Vanji.

“In light of recent and tragic events and current events, I was told by people on the internet, ‘Cancel your shows in Tennessee,’ ‘Don’t go to Tennessee,’” Lizzo said during her concert. “Their reason was valid, but why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most?”

“Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences?” added Lizzo.

Although Governor Lee signed the adult performance law in February, a federal judge temporarily blocked it in late March. They deemed the wording to be too vague.