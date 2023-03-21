Kevin Bacon speaks out in support of drag and praises Drag Race musical ‘Wigloose’

Kevin Bacon (Photo: Shutterstock)

Actor Kevin Bacon has joined the growing list of celebrities to speak out in defense of drag queens.

Bacon posted a comment on his Instagram stories yesterday following the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Last Friday’s installment featured the season’s ‘Rusical’. Entitled ‘Wigloose’, it was an homage to Bacon’s 1984 breakthrough movie hit, Footloose. However, on this occasion, it was about a small town banning drag rather than dancing.

You can watch it below. The skit featured Loosey LaDuca as ‘Heaven Bacon’.

Bacon posted a message to his Instagram stories praising the production. He also tagged Loosey.

“Big shoutout to @rupaulsdragrace’s Wigloose: the RuSical (and props to Heaven Bacon),” the 64-year-old said.

Loosey reshared it to her on Instagram, saying, “Well, I’m dead.”

Bacon continued, saying, “With all the recent anti-drag bills, this came at just the right time.

“Drag is an art and drag is a right.”

(Screenshot)

He also shared a video message RuPaul posted recently condemning attacks on drag queens and LGBTQ+ rights, along with a link to the ACLU “Drag Defense Fund” to help challenge anti-drag legislation.

Earlier this month, Tennessee became the first state to ban public drag performances. Idaho, Kentucky, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma and Utah are considering similar bans.

Texas is mulling four different bills that would put venues that host drag in the same ‘adult’ category as strip clubs. This would require the venues to apply for more expensive licenses or to simply drop the drag.

‘Drag Isn’t Dangerous’ campaign

Yesterday, Q.Digital (Queerty’s parent company), announced it was teaming up with GLAAD, OUTtv, Five Senses Reeling, Trixie Cosmetics, SERV Vodka, and more to form the “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” campaign.

“Drag Isn’t Dangerous” aims to combat harmful rhetoric against drag and trans performers, especially in areas where they’re most vulnerable, by raising awareness and funds for LGBTQ+ causes and organizations.

The highlight of the campaign is a star-studded, one-night-only telethon on May 7th at 4pm PT/ 7pm ET at www.moment.co/dangerous.