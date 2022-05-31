ring the alarm

Kirk Cameron is trending so you know something really stupid must have happened

By

Extreme ring wingnut/actor Kirk Cameron is trending on Twitter this morning after ringing the alarm on public schools in America, which he says have become breeding grounds for dangerous liberal agendas, like critical race theory and gender ideology.

Cameron made the comments during to Fox News Digital while promoting his new propaganda film The Homeschool Awakening, which chronicles 17 homeschooling families who talk about the misconceptions and stereotypes they face.

“The problem is that [public school] systems have become so bad,” the 51-year-old said. “It’s sad to say they’re doing more for grooming, for sexual chaos and the progressive left than any real educating about the things that most of us want to teach our kids.”

Cameron, who hates LGBTQ people and believes homosexulity is “unnatural” and “destructive to so many of the foundations of civilization”, went on to talk about his own experience with home-schooling his six kids with his wife, Chelsea, and how they believe education shouldn’t be left to teachers, who he suggests are government pawns, without any input from parents.

“That’s just a fundamental difference in the way that we look at,” he said. “Who has been entrusted with the sacred responsibility of raising our children? Is it the parents or is it the government?”

But he didn’t stop there. Because he then proceeded to blast “those who are rotting out the minds and souls of America’s children” and said they were “spreading a terminal disease, not education.”

“And you can take your pick. Just go down the list. The things that are destroying the family, destroying the church, destroying love for our great country: critical race theory, teaching kids to pick their pronouns and decide whether they want to be a boy or a girl, The 1619 Project,” he said.

“If we send our children to Rome to be educated … we shouldn’t be surprised if they come back Romans,” he continued. “If we want them … to love God and love their neighbor and feel gratitude and thankful that they live in the United States of America, the freest country on earth, then you’ve got to teach them those things.”

In 2015, Cameron was featured in a gay erotic novella by Mandy DeSandra called Kirk Cameron & the Crocoduck of Chaos Magick. The book was set at a remote pray-the-gay-away summer camp and told the story of a rebellious teenager who employs “chaos magick” to seek revenge on the camp’s director, Kirk Cameron, by sicking a “crocoduck” on the Saving Christmas star.

Now, some tweets…

Related: Kirk Cameron Lands Starring Role In Softcore Gay Erotica