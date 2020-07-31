Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande had a big surprise for you. Not anymore.

In an announcement that will, no doubt, send fans crying in the fetal position, singers Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande canceled a special live performance of their duet “Rain on Me.” The reason: the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Page Six reports that the pair had planned a special surprise appearance at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles July 31 as part of the Drive ‘N Drag show. Concerns over the safety of the concert–especially in light of a recent Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons where viewers did not wear masks or practice social distancing–ultimately killed the performance.

“Gaga really wanted to do it, but the Rose Bowl pulled the plug because of what happened in the Hamptons,” a music insider says. “They feared that once the crowd realized who it was, they would run toward the stage, not social distance, and they feared they’d lose their license.”

Had the pair appeared, it would have marked the first live performance of “Rain on Me” with both singers in attendance.

Meanwhile, the Drive ‘N Drag show will go on as planned with drag stars Asia O’Hara, Plastique Tiara, Kameron Michaels, Jaida Essence Hall, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Violet Chachki taking to the stage.