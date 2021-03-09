Leslie Jordan issues warning to the royals: The queens will protect Meghan Markle

–Actor & Instagram personality Leslie Jordan , reacting to Oprah Winfrey ‘s interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The interview has sparked wide backlash to the British Royal Family over Harry & Meghan’s allegations of racism and harassment that ultimately made them abandon their royal duties and the nation.

“Woohoo, sh*t’s getting real. She needs to speak her truth, that’s wonderful. I’m just afraid those Royals are gonna smoke her. I hope those kids know what those kids know what they are getting into. But you don’t tell any queen, let alone the queen to apologize for losing a war of drama. I hope those kids know what they’re getting into. But I will say this, listen: gays, we gays know drama better than anybody. We got her back. Yes m’am. Miss Markle the gays have got your back in this royal battle.”