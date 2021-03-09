Leslie Jordan issues warning to the royals: The queens will protect Meghan Markle

View this post on Instagram
“Woohoo, sh*t’s getting real. She needs to speak her truth, that’s wonderful. I’m just afraid those Royals are gonna smoke her. I hope those kids know what those kids know what they are getting into. But you don’t tell any queen, let alone the queen to apologize for losing a war of drama. I hope those kids know what they’re getting into. But I will say this, listen: gays, we gays know drama better than anybody. We got her back. Yes m’am. Miss Markle the gays have got your back in this royal battle.”–Actor & Instagram personality Leslie Jordan, reacting to Oprah Winfrey‘s interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The interview has sparked wide backlash to the British Royal Family over Harry & Meghan’s allegations of racism and harassment that ultimately made them abandon their royal duties and the nation.
mastik8
Love you Miss Jordan but this queen won’t.
WSnyder
Honestly, I don’t give a f*ck about the ‘Royals’ or how Harry and his wife and kid were/are treated. It’s sad BUT in the the current climate? It’s like WAY down on the list of ‘Things that Matter’ right now.
I’ve seen more crap about this than the needed OUTRAGE at what the GOP in several states are doing to Voter Rights, the ridiculous Smoke & Mirrors games the GOP is playing with COVID Relief, reducing and outright eliminating Mask mandates and how they’re handling vaccine distribution into low income and ethnic neighborhoods. What about the FL GOP donors getting ‘Red Carpet’ access to vaccinations? And yet it’s all about Harry and the Ms.s and how they’ve been treated sh*tty by the Royal Family.
No wonder this country and others are such a mess, we can’t prioritize the life and death and our rights being taken away from Royal Family squabbles.
xiphoid76
Why in the world would we support Markle? Team Queen here, not falling for the lies coming from that D-list celebrity wannabe