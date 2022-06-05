Liam Payne’s private show, Lance Bass’ bar baby, & a case for drag kings

Check out Netflix‘s unintentionally homoerotic Indian action epic, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Drag kings got their moment.
@podcastbutoutside full convo on our very good new episode filmed at RuPaul’s DragCon. go subscribe to us on YouTube or podcast apps pls! (Ep. 148 “DragCon”) #podcast #drag #rupaul #rupaulsdragrace #dragcon #dragking #queer #queertiktok ♬ original sound – Podcast But Outside
Liam Payne gave a private show.
@liampayne In case anyone has been wondering what I’d been up to recently… 🏝 Thanks for inviting me to perform at your birthday Christian Angermayer and good catching up with @Steve Aoki the best way we know how!! #liampayne ♬ original sound – Liam Payne
Mario Adrion found a drinking buddy.
@themarioadrion♬ Spongebob Tomfoolery – Dante9k Remix – David Snell
Lance Bass brought his infant to the bar.
@lancebass And I couldn’t be happier! #TheBirdcage #FYP #DragBaby #RoccosWeho ♬ original sound – Lance Bass
Trixie Motel opened its doors.
@trixiemattelsorry we hit the slay button. QUEEN OF HEARTS room is finished ✔️
Rob Anderson wrote a song.
@heartthrobert I made an absurd #pride ♬ Nothing For You – Heartthrob
A chicken made its debut.
@sloppyjaloppy1♬ original sound – JZ
Wayne LaPierre was thanked for his thoughts and prayers.
@thegoodliars We spoke directly to Wayne LaPierre at the NRA Convention and thanked him for all his thoughts and prayers. #stunt #prank #tglnyc #texas #guncontrol ♬ original sound – The Good Liars
Jasper practiced a dance.
@j.joro95 Im addicted ill get better with the dance dc: @Rex 🔮 ♬ Juicy Fruit – Mtume
And an ally went viral.
@bratzkendollx♬ original sound – blue
5 Comments
CatholicXXX
Isn’t Liam the homophobic one of the directions?
KyleMichelSullivan
Only because he’s put out and doesn’t want anybody to think he’s open to that. It’s the Irish in him. 😉
michaelmt1009
Why can’t I see any of the photos in Tictalk? All I get is the title and a black square.
IanHunter
He was always good looking but never could compete vocally. He always seemed like a good guy.
Hillers
So…we’re okay again with Liam Payne? Just want to make sure I’m following.