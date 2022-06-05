tiktalk

Liam Payne’s private show, Lance Bass’ bar baby, & a case for drag kings

By

Check out Netflix‘s unintentionally homoerotic Indian action epic, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Drag kings got their moment.

@podcastbutoutside full convo on our very good new episode filmed at RuPaul’s DragCon. go subscribe to us on YouTube or podcast apps pls! (Ep. 148 “DragCon”) #podcast #drag #rupaul #rupaulsdragrace #dragcon #dragking #queer #queertiktok ♬ original sound – Podcast But Outside

Liam Payne gave a private show.

@liampayne In case anyone has been wondering what I’d been up to recently… 🏝 Thanks for inviting me to perform at your birthday Christian Angermayer and good catching up with @Steve Aoki the best way we know how!! #liampayne ♬ original sound – Liam Payne

Mario Adrion found a drinking buddy.

@themarioadrion♬ Spongebob Tomfoolery – Dante9k Remix – David Snell

Lance Bass brought his infant to the bar.

@lancebass And I couldn’t be happier! #TheBirdcage #FYP #DragBaby #RoccosWeho ♬ original sound – Lance Bass

Trixie Motel opened its doors.

@trixiemattelsorry we hit the slay button. QUEEN OF HEARTS room is finished ✔️

♬ Brick House – Commodores

Rob Anderson wrote a song.

@heartthrobert I made an absurd #pride ♬ Nothing For You – Heartthrob

A chicken made its debut.

@sloppyjaloppy1♬ original sound – JZ

Wayne LaPierre was thanked for his thoughts and prayers.

@thegoodliars We spoke directly to Wayne LaPierre at the NRA Convention and thanked him for all his thoughts and prayers. #stunt #prank #tglnyc #texas #guncontrol ♬ original sound – The Good Liars

Jasper practiced a dance.

@j.joro95 Im addicted ill get better with the dance dc: @Rex 🔮 ♬ Juicy Fruit – Mtume

And an ally went viral.

@bratzkendollx♬ original sound – blue