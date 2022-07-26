LISTEN: Take a meeting in the men’s room with this ’80s country tune

Country music is meant to be evocative and accessible, with a powerful story to drive the song. On all levels, Harry C.S. Wingfield‘s “The Men’s Room” fits the bill.
The song tells the classic tale of a gay man who hears the call of the wild while out shopping, heads to the restroom, and catches the attention of a group of men–including, unfortunately, Johnny Five-O.
He finds a way to make this experience that’s been all too real for so many men into a rollicking, lighthearted time full of both innuendo and tongue-in-cheek explicitness.
Wingfield, a multi-hyphenate whose credits include playwright, health worker, and memoirist, has detailed that the song was indeed based on a true event.
On his YouTube channel, he writes, “I wrote this song in the early 1980s to cheer up a friend who had been entrapped in the men’s room in the Maison Blanche department store on Canal Street in New Orleans. I recorded it a few years later in Los Angeles with the band Portland Rose, updating the locale from New Orleans to the LA suburbs.”
Thankfully, in this narrative, the protagonist gets off scot-free (litigiously and otherwise).
2 Comments
bachy
Love it! Added this ditty to my American Country Music Hiking Mix!
Thad
Well, it’s about equal time. We’ve been dancing to Klymaxx’s “Meeting in the Ladies Room” forever.