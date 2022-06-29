Literally no one is buying Chris Pratt’s attempt at rebranding himself as “not a religious person”

Chris Pratt is setting the record straight. Unfortunately, he’s still got the record wrong.

The 43-year-old actor has long been a symbol for Christianity in Hollywood. In 2019, he made headlines when he went on The Late Show and boasted about his faith to Stephen Colbert, resulting in Elliot Page calling him out on Twitter for attending an anti-LGBTQ church.

Though Page didn’t name the church Pratt attended, it was widely reported as the vehemently antigay Hillsong Church, a Christian cult that promotes bogus conversion therapy and believes homosexuality is a sin, and whose founder, Frank Houston, was an accused child sex predator.

“I never went to Hillsong,” Pratt tells Men’s Health in a cover story published this week. “I’ve never actually been to Hillsong. I don’t know anyone from that church.”

His statement is not entirely true, however. Maybe he hasn’t attended a service at Hillsong, but he certainly knows people who have.

In the interview, Pratt confirms that he attends Zoe Church in Los Angeles, which was founded in 2015 by evangelical pastor Chad Veach, who told the New York Times that he modeled it after Hillsong.

Another fun fact about Veach: In addition to running Zoe Church, he’s also the executive producer of the 2017 film The Heart of Man, a documentary about “sexual brokenness.”

In his interview with Men’s Health, Pratt goes on to say that he’s not actually a religious person, despite reading the Bible, going to church, and talking about God and Jesus all the time.

“Religion has been oppressive as f*ck for a long time,” he notes. “I didn’t know that I would kind of become the face of religion when really I’m not a religious person.”

“I think there’s a distinction between being religious–adhering to the customs created by man, oftentimes appropriating the awe reserved for who I believe is a very real God–and using it to control people, to take money from people, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred.”

And what about that acceptance speech he made at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards in which he said, “God is real. God loves you. God wants the best for you. Believe that. I do!”?

“Maybe it was hubris for me to stand up on the stage and say the things that I said,” Pratt reflects today. “I’m not sure I touched anybody.”

Oh, and how about all those right wing extremists and homophobes he follows on Twitter, including admitted gay basher Tucker Carlson, homophobic political pundit Ben Shapiro, the antigay hate group Turning Points USA, and the extreme right-wing podcast Prager U, just to name a few?

Pratt doesn’t have anything to say about that.

Here’s how folx on Twitter are responding to his attempt at a rebrand…

