Madonna fans outraged after Lizzo calls Janet Jackson “Queen of Pop”

By
Madonna and Janet Jackson
Madonna and Janet Jackson (Photos: Shutterstock)

Some Madonna fans are fuming after singer Lizzo dared to suggest that Janet Jackson is ‘Queen of Pop’.

In a tweet listing some of her favorite performers, Lizzo (‘Juice’, ‘Rumors’), listed Janet as “Queen of Pop,” brother Michael as “King of Pop”, Justin Bieber as “Prince of Pop”, Britney Spears as “Princess of Pop” and Beyoncé as “Queen of music.”

Although “Queen of pop” should probably be interpreted as a subjective choice depending on one’s personal preferences, some Madonna fans were very quick to make their displeasure known.

 

The pro-Madonna tweets continued to roll in, with ‘Madonna’ and ‘Queen of Pop’ trending across Twitter. Seemingly undeterred by the storm she’d prompted, Lizzo went on to list her favorite soul, hip-hop, R&B, and rock’n’roll singers.

She later clarified, “Obviously there’s a new school coming… but these are the greats. This is the standard.”

When asked by a fan, Lizzo pointedly declined to name her favorite rap artists, before turning her back on the whole fan meltdown taking place online.

Janet Jackson fans were quick to salute her choice of music royalty.

And others just suggested we just enjoy both amazing artists: Madonna and Janet.

