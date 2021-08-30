Madonna fans outraged after Lizzo calls Janet Jackson “Queen of Pop”

Some Madonna fans are fuming after singer Lizzo dared to suggest that Janet Jackson is ‘Queen of Pop’.

In a tweet listing some of her favorite performers, Lizzo (‘Juice’, ‘Rumors’), listed Janet as “Queen of Pop,” brother Michael as “King of Pop”, Justin Bieber as “Prince of Pop”, Britney Spears as “Princess of Pop” and Beyoncé as “Queen of music.”

King of Pop- Michael Jackson

Queen of Pop- Janet Jackson Prince of pop- Bieber

Princess of Pop- Britney Spears

The Pop princess- Rihanna Queen of music- Beyonce https://t.co/98Zq8ZOH25 — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) August 29, 2021

Although “Queen of pop” should probably be interpreted as a subjective choice depending on one’s personal preferences, some Madonna fans were very quick to make their displeasure known.

Madonna is the queen of pop. Janet is amazing and worthy of a prestigious title but Madonna is officially QoP and has been for many years — Benjamin Barlow (@Defn28) August 29, 2021

This is Madonna Louise Ciccone. A girl from Michigan who went To New York with $35 in her pocket. And 40 years later she’s known as The most Successful, Brutally impactful.. QUEEN OF POP. gotta go finish my homework bye️ pic.twitter.com/Y4PNsEe07d — Fearcyz (@FearcyzD) August 30, 2021

People are entitled to their opinios, but there is only one Queen of Pop and that’s Madonna. And this is a FACT! pic.twitter.com/G2x2Yiq3b8 — Arago Santiago (@arago_santiago) August 30, 2021

Why are we discussing if Madonna is or isn’t the Queen of Pop? That’s out of discussion, she’s the Queen of Pop. Ends. pic.twitter.com/xw0fwzO6nY — Vol. 2 (@House_Mebarak) August 30, 2021

I’m not even getting into this “if Madonna is the Queen of Pop” discussion because it shouldn’t even be a discussion in the first place. Madonna IS the queen if pop. PERIOD. — ✰ (@Iivestotell) August 30, 2021

@lizzo just remove your 3 songs I liked from my Spotify Playlist… I didn’t see you as one of those divisive figure in the music world… good luck to you with that… LOL We do not tolerate ️‍Queen of POP – M A D O N N A Slander pic.twitter.com/onUWQEiuky — MadonnaFan (@NewMadonna1) August 30, 2021

Michael & Madonna: King and Queen of Pop ❤️ pic.twitter.com/trpLezVXUF — Gri (@Knxowing) August 29, 2021

you spelled madonna wrong — MeltAwayRiah #FreeBritney (@MeltAwayRiah) August 29, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)



The pro-Madonna tweets continued to roll in, with ‘Madonna’ and ‘Queen of Pop’ trending across Twitter. Seemingly undeterred by the storm she’d prompted, Lizzo went on to list her favorite soul, hip-hop, R&B, and rock’n’roll singers.

Queen of soul- Aretha

Queen of R&B- Mariah

Queen of hip hop soul- Mary J

Queen of rock & roll- Tina Turner https://t.co/ecbkd1yf3t — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) August 29, 2021

She later clarified, “Obviously there’s a new school coming… but these are the greats. This is the standard.”

Related: Madonna just went off on DaBaby for his homophobic remarks and… wow

When asked by a fan, Lizzo pointedly declined to name her favorite rap artists, before turning her back on the whole fan meltdown taking place online.

Okay I’m going to rehearsal love y’all! pic.twitter.com/0DTBCZEkQq — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) August 29, 2021

Janet Jackson fans were quick to salute her choice of music royalty.

It’s always a good day to acknowledge that Janet Jackson is the Queen of Pop. pic.twitter.com/AfSiCfZ3Hg — Naomi Wright (@naomimaewright) August 30, 2021

And others just suggested we just enjoy both amazing artists: Madonna and Janet.

Newsflash: it’s possible to like both Janet Jackson AND Madonna. Maybe equally. Maybe one more than the other. If someone’s opinion is different than yours, that’s OK. pic.twitter.com/iz0bbroXDa — Inside The Groove (@insidethegroove) August 30, 2021

Madonna and Janet looking at the current state of pop music #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/McDiEYODru — Husam Elzien (@husamelzien) August 26, 2021

Related: Madonna threw a surprise party for fans in NYC to kick off Pride weekend