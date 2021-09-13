bootylicious

Madonna gave haters even more ass to kiss at last night’s MTV VMAs

Madonna stole the show at last night’s MTV Video Music Awards. And she did it all within the first 60 seconds of the broadcast.

The singer introduced the 40th VMAs by stepping out on stage in a tan trench coat, which she quickly took off to reveal the skin-tight black leather bodysuit she was wearing underneath.

“And they said we wouldn’t last,” she said. “But we’re still here, motherf*ckers. Happy 40th, MTV! Welcome to the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.”

Then she turned around to sauntered back into the wings, showing off a perky posterior that had everyone on Twitter talking…

The last time Madonna’s ass cause this much controversy was back in 2019, when she popped into the Stonewall Inn in New York City to perform “Like a Prayer.” Some fans thought her butt looked different, resulting in a Twitter debate over whether she had gotten implants.

Eventually, Madonna herself weighed in on Instagram, saying: “Desperately Seeking No Ones Approval………………😂,” she captioned a photo of herself. “And Entitled to Free Agency Over My Body Like Everyone Else!! Thank you 2019 🎉🎉🎉! Its Going to Be an amazing Year!! 🔥🔥🔥! #2019#freedom #respect #nofear#nodiscrimination.”

