Madonna gave haters even more ass to kiss at last night’s MTV VMAs

Madonna stole the show at last night’s MTV Video Music Awards. And she did it all within the first 60 seconds of the broadcast.

The singer introduced the 40th VMAs by stepping out on stage in a tan trench coat, which she quickly took off to reveal the skin-tight black leather bodysuit she was wearing underneath.

“And they said we wouldn’t last,” she said. “But we’re still here, motherf*ckers. Happy 40th, MTV! Welcome to the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.”

Then she turned around to sauntered back into the wings, showing off a perky posterior that had everyone on Twitter talking…

The show just started and Madonna already wylin ?????? #VMA pic.twitter.com/chic7ChBX8 — FranckNathan? (@FranckNathan1) September 13, 2021

Madonna turned around and said “yes, I did my ass.” — it’s yerrhighness ?? (@Awkward_Miche) September 13, 2021

madonna showing her ass to conservative america 1984 also madonna showing her ass to ageists america 2021 #MTVVMAs pic.twitter.com/zUdU2A0jGm — keeks (@voguefreely) September 13, 2021

she is so chaotic I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MADONNA pic.twitter.com/ktkee0XJ3r — keeks (@voguefreely) September 13, 2021

Madonna and these ass shots are a micro aggression. What the fuck? — mugatu (@tinnkky) September 13, 2021

If you’re dragging Madonna online tonight, you can’t really call yourself a feminist. If the reason you’re dragging her is because she committed the crime of still being alive, and behaving in a way that you personally don’t approve of, you are most certainly ageist. ? https://t.co/s30IVcn1NO — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 13, 2021

I need to start impersonating @Madonna now that we look the same from behind. Fucking QUEEN! #vmas — Detox… (@TheOnlyDetox) September 13, 2021

Good morning to Madonna’s ass only pic.twitter.com/5EIfqf4N1Y — ? ? ? ???? (@ricardo_jpl) September 13, 2021

It’s nice to know Madonna’s butt is timeless — Dr. Rod Kalifornia (@KingyEngy) September 13, 2021

madonna at the vmas was like "chill, lemme leave now" #vmas pic.twitter.com/qIsxbMiZct — Susie Ho-maker (@johnnygnecc0) September 13, 2021

The fact that Madonna is still able to shock people and cause controversy just showcases how important her role is in popular culture pic.twitter.com/14I4jLWtLd — Marcus (@TrueBlueLDR) September 13, 2021

The last time Madonna’s ass cause this much controversy was back in 2019, when she popped into the Stonewall Inn in New York City to perform “Like a Prayer.” Some fans thought her butt looked different, resulting in a Twitter debate over whether she had gotten implants.

Eventually, Madonna herself weighed in on Instagram, saying: “Desperately Seeking No Ones Approval………………😂,” she captioned a photo of herself. “And Entitled to Free Agency Over My Body Like Everyone Else!! Thank you 2019 🎉🎉🎉! Its Going to Be an amazing Year!! 🔥🔥🔥! #2019#freedom #respect #nofear#nodiscrimination.”

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.