Madonna, who is straight, demands credit for Lil Nas X’s gay kiss and people are not having it

Pop icon Madonna has set off a tidal wave of backlash following remarks that she, not Lil Nas X, performed the first gay kiss on a major awards show.
Lil Nas X, 22, made history last weekend when he kissed another guy during his recent performance on the BET Awards. It was the first male-male smooch in the history of performances at the particular show. (Adam Lambert, some have noted, did a similar thing during the 2009 AMAs, though the response he received was much less positive.)
Never one to pass up a chance at publicity, Madonna took to Instagram to share an image of herself kissing Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 MTV VMAs along with the hashtag #diditfirst.
Back in 2003, the kiss did cause controversy and backlash, not so much for breaking new ground as for a transparent publicity stunt.
Following the post, Twitter exploded in anger…
The woman who quite literally stole/whitewashed an big element of Black queer culture, made a ton of money off of it with Vogue and has been heavily criticized for it, is flexing on a 22 year emerging Black queer artist to be recognized for a same sex kiss when she is STRAIGHT?! pic.twitter.com/SBnTq35Mm5
“The woman who quite literally stole/whitewashed an big element of Black queer culture, made a ton of money off of it with Vogue and has been heavily criticized for it, is flexing on a 22 year emerging Black queer artist to be recognized for a same sex kiss when she is STRAIGHT?!” wondered user @MajorPhilebrity.
Madonna is so petty & tone deaf. I see straight white chicks kissing at bars all the damn time. Seeing a gay black man kiss another man in front of a majority black audience hits different. #BETAwards #diditfirst
“Madonna is so petty & tone deaf. I see straight white chicks kissing at bars all the damn time. Seeing a gay black man kiss another man in front of a majority black audience hits different,” raged @sammyd25_davis.
#diditfirst says fucking Madonna, lol. Yeah, she may have done it first BUT the huge difference is that their actually gay, people of color and the kiss was REAL!!! pic.twitter.com/bt7Of0MyQe
“Says f*cking Madonna, lol. Yeah, she may have done it first BUT the huge difference is that their actually gay, people of color and the kiss was REAL!!!” observed @Joseph7Mora8.
If there was ever someone who didn’t need to point out that she #diditfirst……….. pic.twitter.com/zlXYHfRYWa
Ironically, amid all the bellyaching, Madonna has found an unlikely defender: Lil Nas X himself. The two have been friends since her ill-fated Madame X tour, where they bonded over a beer. At the time, she even posted about it to her Instagram.
I thought we been knew y’all were friends pic.twitter.com/YSTwpN7sCz
“Me and madonna are friends. it’s just a joke,” Lil Nas X tweeted. When that didn’t seem to quell the haters–who then turned on Mr. X–he sent out a second tweet. “I thought we been knew y’all were friends,” he added.
For the record, by any standard Lil Nas X’s big kiss did break new ground. And as for Madonna, we do feel a need to point out that she has always been a gay icon and ally to the LGBTQ community, calling out homophobia in her concert documentary Truth or Dare, employing LGBTQ dancers, and pushing for marriage equality among many other public stands. She also has hinted at being bisexual herself, and was rumored to have had a lesbian relationship with actress Sandra Bernhard, though Bernhard later said those reports were not accurate.
lykeitiz
So tired of the re-writing of history in order to bash M. As someone who lived during the time and saw the Madonna/Britney/Xtina kiss on live TV, it was most definitely NOT a controversy b/c it was a “publicity stunt”. It WAS a controversy because it was woman on woman, but particularly the 3 biggest women at the time.
Secondly, to say Madonna “stole” vogue is also ridiculous. She did the opposite. She shone a spotlight on it that it never would have had. At the time, there was NOT ONE radio or TV station that would have given 5 seconds of air time to trans people of color. Like it or not, that is FACT.
Thirdly, and finally, Lil Nas X himself considers her a friend and called it a “joke”, so that should end all the little-monster fabricated hate.