Madonna, who is straight, demands credit for Lil Nas X’s gay kiss and people are not having it

Pop icon Madonna has set off a tidal wave of backlash following remarks that she, not Lil Nas X, performed the first gay kiss on a major awards show.

Lil Nas X, 22, made history last weekend when he kissed another guy during his recent performance on the BET Awards. It was the first male-male smooch in the history of performances at the particular show. (Adam Lambert, some have noted, did a similar thing during the 2009 AMAs, though the response he received was much less positive.)

ADAM LAMBERT WALKED SO LIL NAS X COULD RUN 2009 2021 pic.twitter.com/SoPL7QSdjQ — er!n ? (@erinspire) June 29, 2021

Never one to pass up a chance at publicity, Madonna took to Instagram to share an image of herself kissing Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 MTV VMAs along with the hashtag #diditfirst.

Back in 2003, the kiss did cause controversy and backlash, not so much for breaking new ground as for a transparent publicity stunt.

Following the post, Twitter exploded in anger…

The woman who quite literally stole/whitewashed an big element of Black queer culture, made a ton of money off of it with Vogue and has been heavily criticized for it, is flexing on a 22 year emerging Black queer artist to be recognized for a same sex kiss when she is STRAIGHT?! pic.twitter.com/SBnTq35Mm5 — maybe: Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) June 30, 2021

“The woman who quite literally stole/whitewashed an big element of Black queer culture, made a ton of money off of it with Vogue and has been heavily criticized for it, is flexing on a 22 year emerging Black queer artist to be recognized for a same sex kiss when she is STRAIGHT?!” wondered user @MajorPhilebrity.

Madonna is so petty & tone deaf. I see straight white chicks kissing at bars all the damn time. Seeing a gay black man kiss another man in front of a majority black audience hits different. #BETAwards #diditfirst — Sweet&Sour (@sammyd25_davis) June 30, 2021

“Madonna is so petty & tone deaf. I see straight white chicks kissing at bars all the damn time. Seeing a gay black man kiss another man in front of a majority black audience hits different,” raged @sammyd25_davis.

#diditfirst says fucking Madonna, lol. Yeah, she may have done it first BUT the huge difference is that their actually gay, people of color and the kiss was REAL!!! pic.twitter.com/bt7Of0MyQe — JOE (@Joseph7Mora8) June 30, 2021

“Says f*cking Madonna, lol. Yeah, she may have done it first BUT the huge difference is that their actually gay, people of color and the kiss was REAL!!!” observed @Joseph7Mora8.