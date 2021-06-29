PHOTOS: Up close with Yai Ariza, dancer who kissed Lil Nas X on stage

By now you’ve no doubt watched Lil Nas X‘s epic performance at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night. If you’re like us, you’ve watched it more than once.

The 22-year-old rapper did a live version of his number one hit, ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’. The performance had an Egyptian theme, with Lil Nax X singing live and surrounded by a harem of male dancers.

The performance culminated in him not lap dancing the devil (like he infamously did in the video), but grabbing one of the dancers and passionately kissing him.

It didn’t take long for the internet to determine that the dancer who Nas X kisses is Yai Ariza, whose Instagram profile reads: “He/Him; Born and raised in Colombia 🇨🇴; Living in Los Ángeles”.

And speaking of his Instagram, let’s dive in!

Not only is he completely adorable…

He’s also mad talented…

Not to mention incredibly sexy…

And it turns out he’s the same dancer who licked Nas X’s neck during his infamous wardrobe malfunction SNL performance last month:

Plus he can rock an all-denim look, aka a “Canadian Tuxedo.” Is there nothing he can’t do?

Here’s more, presented without commentary. They speak for themselves…

Here’s the performance again if you missed it: